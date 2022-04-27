UN tourism body chief says Russia quitting the organisation

World+Biz

Reuters
27 April, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2022, 05:53 pm

Related News

UN tourism body chief says Russia quitting the organisation

Reuters
27 April, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2022, 05:53 pm
Zurab Pololikashvili, Secretary General of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), talks during an interview with Reuters in Madrid, Spain, April 26, 2022. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Zurab Pololikashvili, Secretary General of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), talks during an interview with Reuters in Madrid, Spain, April 26, 2022. REUTERS/Juan Medina

The head of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation said on Wednesday that Russia had decided to quit the international agency just as its member states were preparing to vote on Russia's suspension over its invasion of Ukraine.

Zurab Pololikashvili, the secretary general of the Madrid-based UNWTO, said earlier he hoped members would vote to suspend Russia.

A UNWTO spokesman said that although "Russia announced its withdrawal, the assembly continues because a suspension has immediate effects".

It follows a vote by the UN General Assembly earlier this month to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council - an inter-governmental body within the assembly - over reports of "gross and systematic violations and abuses of human rights" in Ukraine, prompting Moscow to announce it was quitting it.

Top News

UNWTO / UN / Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Elon Musk’s vision for Twitter may clash with Twitter’s own. Photo: Bloomberg

Musk is the wrong leader for Twitter’s vital mission

7h | Panorama
Their plumage is beaded with numerous eye-like spots, akin to its namesake, the peacock. Photo: eBird

Of peacock-pheasant, jungle rules, and lucky strike: A birdwatching story

8h | Earth
Photos: Noor-a-Alam

How mosques and markets created an illegal marketplace for jammers, boosters

8h | Panorama
Dr Zaidi Sattar. Sketch: TBS

‘The protection of import-substituting industries is creating an anti-export bias’

10h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Wheat, flour delicacies to go dearer before Eid

Wheat, flour delicacies to go dearer before Eid

2h | Videos
N Korea flexes new missile at military parade

N Korea flexes new missile at military parade

2h | Videos
Who owns Tentultala field?

Who owns Tentultala field?

2h | Videos
crocodile blocks runway at US Navy base, Florida

crocodile blocks runway at US Navy base, Florida

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

2
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

3
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

4
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

5
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Bangladesh opts to sell surplus power to neighbours

6
Dhaka for revoking double fumigation of US cotton, to seek duty-free market access
Economy

Dhaka for revoking double fumigation of US cotton, to seek duty-free market access