UN short $24 mn to fund operation to prevent Yemen oil disaster

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
05 May, 2023, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 05 May, 2023, 02:32 pm

Related News

UN short $24 mn to fund operation to prevent Yemen oil disaster

BSS/AFP
05 May, 2023, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 05 May, 2023, 02:32 pm
Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker Advantage Sweet, which, according to Refinitiv ship tracking data, is a Suezmax crude tanker which had been chartered by oil major Chevron and had last docked in Kuwait, sails at Marmara sea near Istanbul, Turkey January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Yoruk Isik
Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker Advantage Sweet, which, according to Refinitiv ship tracking data, is a Suezmax crude tanker which had been chartered by oil major Chevron and had last docked in Kuwait, sails at Marmara sea near Istanbul, Turkey January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Yoruk Isik

The United Nations is short nearly $24 million needed to safely remove oil from an abandoned tanker off Yemen's coast, officials said Thursday, urging donors to stump up the remaining funds.

A virtual donor conference on Thursday raised $5.6 million in new contributions towards the $129 million unprecedented rescue operation, in which the UN purchased its own supertanker to remove more than a million barrels of oil from the beleaguered FSO Safer in the Red Sea.

"It is urgent that this gap is closed to successfully implement the operation," said Farhan Haq, spokesman for the UN secretary-general.

"While we appreciate the contributions received so far, there's a crucial need for the funds to allow us to complete the task that we have begun."

After the emergency phase is completed, an additional $19 million will be needed for the second phase, Haq said, which will involve towing the Safer and securing the UN-purchased supertanker, the Nautica.

The donor conference was organized by the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

The 47-year-old Safer has not been serviced since Yemen's civil war broke out in 2015 and it was left abandoned off the rebel-held port of Hodeida, a critical gateway for shipments into the country heavily dependent on emergency foreign aid.

The Safer's 1.1 million barrels contain four times as much oil as that which spilled in the 1989 Exxon Valdez disaster off Alaska, one of the world's worst ecological catastrophes, according to the UN.

Despite the lack of funds, "we remain confident that the operation on the water will begin before the end of this month," Haq told AFP, adding that the UN can rely on "available internal financial mechanisms" while awaiting more donor money.

An oil spill from the Safer would not only be devastating for some 1.7 million Yemenis who depend on the fishing industry for their livelihoods, but would affect millions of others if ports used for food deliveries were to close.

"The rationale for action is clear: 20 million dollars now could save 20 billion in potential costs later," UN Development Programme administrator Achim Steiner said in a statement.

"The moral case is equally clear," he added.

The Nautica is en route to the region and is due to first make a stop in Djibouti in early May.

Top News

Yemen / UN / Oil Tanker

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Supply Chain Optimisation: The key to success in today's business landscape

5h | Thoughts
Sketch:TBS

Is there any alternative to the DSA?

5h | Thoughts
Honda targeted the Euro R range to a more mature crowd which is reflected in the subtle and sleeper-esque styling of this CL1 generation. Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad

Torneo Euro R: the docile Type R

4h | Wheels
Tracing roots: The emergence and disappearance of Dhaka's Anglo-Indians

Tracing roots: The emergence and disappearance of Dhaka's Anglo-Indians

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What should you do with headache?

What should you do with headache?

5h | TBS Health
50 painters depict Buddha’s life in group art show

50 painters depict Buddha’s life in group art show

21h | TBS Stories
Biman decides to purchase 2 cargo planes from Airbus

Biman decides to purchase 2 cargo planes from Airbus

1h | TBS Insight
Player who has overtaken Messi and Mbappe

Player who has overtaken Messi and Mbappe

23h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

4
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

5
Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada

6
Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022
Stocks

Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022