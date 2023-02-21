UN Security Council 'silence' on N Korea missiles 'dangerous', US says

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
21 February, 2023, 11:40 am
Last modified: 21 February, 2023, 11:51 am

Related News

UN Security Council 'silence' on N Korea missiles 'dangerous', US says

BSS/AFP
21 February, 2023, 11:40 am
Last modified: 21 February, 2023, 11:51 am
A North Korea flag flutters next to concertina wire at the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A North Korea flag flutters next to concertina wire at the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Edgar Su

The United States on Monday denounced a "dangerous" lack of action by the UN Security Council on North Korea's missile launches, accusing -- but not naming -- China and Russia of having "forced" the body "into silence."

The reclusive North Korean state test-fired dozens of missiles in 2022, setting security postures in East Asia on edge. It fired two ballistic missiles Monday, 48 hours after it test-launched an intercontinental ballistic missile.

"In the face of unprecedented launches last year, two permanent members forced us into silence in spite of countless DPRK (North Korean) violations," Washington's UN Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said, referring to vetoes by China and Russia last May of a resolution that would have imposed new sanctions against Pyongyang.

"On this vital matter, silence leads to irrelevance," she added at an emergency meeting of the Security Council.

The 15-member panel's "lack of action is worse than shameful. It is dangerous," Thomas-Greenfield warned, saying the "repeated failures to respond emboldens the DPRK," the official acronym for North Korea, to conduct such destabilizing launches without fear of consequences.

President Joe Biden's UN envoy did not accuse the council as a whole, but laid the blame squarely at the feet of China and Russia, although she did not name the countries out loud.

"The reality is that those who shield the DPRK from the consequences of its escalatory missile tests put the Asian region, and entire world, at risk of conflict," Thomas-Greenfield said.

She noted that thanks to sanctions approved by the Security Council in 2017, Pyongyang "refrained from any major provocations for nearly five years" and also engaged in dialogue with the West.

Even if permanent members of the Security Council continue to block action, the United States will nevertheless propose the adoption of a statement condemning North Korea's launches, Thomas-Greenfield said.

Several other members expressed condemnation of Pyongyang's provocations.

"If we remain silent for fear of further provocations, that will only encourage rule breakers to write the playbook as they like," Japan's UN ambassador Ishikane Kimihiro said.

"We have to face facts: the current escalation is dangerous," France's Nicolas de Riviere added.

The question is simple, he said: "Can this council accept that North Korea becomes a nuclear state?"

Russia meanwhile pointed the finger at joint US-South Korean military exercises for the escalation, with the country's deputy ambassador saying the "United States and its allies have special responsibility in this situation."

"Constant Security Council meetings on North Korea issues in a situation where individual members of the council are not ready for constructive dialogue and only want to criticize DPRK are not conducive to resolving the situation," added Dmitry Polyanskiy.

The Security Council's last display of unity on the issue came in 2017.

Under the administration of then-president Donald Trump, the United States led the council to adopt three resolutions imposing sanctions on Pyongyang after missile and nuclear tests.

Top News / USA

US / UN / north korea

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How knowing more than one language boosts your income

How knowing more than one language boosts your income

16h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The Inheritors: A glimpse into the decadent lives of Dhaka's high society

22h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Get enchanted with Patar Golpo's custom-made scented candles

1d | Brands
Photo: Collected

Elevate your home decor with a blend of tradition and modernity

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Bangla language used on tags of exported garments

Bangla language used on tags of exported garments

1h | TBS Stories
Hypersonic Missile; A new era of missile competition

Hypersonic Missile; A new era of missile competition

16h | TBS World
Submarine cable changed the life of Charbashi

Submarine cable changed the life of Charbashi

1d | TBS Stories
Duck meat hotel business booming in Rajshahi

Duck meat hotel business booming in Rajshahi

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

3
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

4
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

5
Photo: TBS
RMG

Bangladesh RMGs under US review for alleged counterfeits

6
Walton launches affordable e-bike
Corporates

Walton launches affordable e-bike