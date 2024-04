The United Nations headquarters building is pictured with a UN logo in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting Sunday over Iran's unprecedented drone and missile attack on Israel, the body's president said.

A spokesperson for Malta, which holds the rotating presidency this month, told the press Saturday evening that the Security Council was aiming for the meeting to be held at 4:00 pm (2000 GMT) the following day, at Israel's request.