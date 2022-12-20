UN Security Council likely to vote Wednesday on Myanmar

World+Biz

Reuters
20 December, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 20 December, 2022, 09:10 am

Related News

UN Security Council likely to vote Wednesday on Myanmar

Reuters
20 December, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 20 December, 2022, 09:10 am
Myanmar citizens who live in Thailand, hold a portrait of former Myanmar state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi as they protest against the execution of pro-democracy activists, at Myanmar embassy in Bangkok, Thailand July 26, 2022. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Myanmar citizens who live in Thailand, hold a portrait of former Myanmar state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi as they protest against the execution of pro-democracy activists, at Myanmar embassy in Bangkok, Thailand July 26, 2022. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

The UN Security Council is likely to vote on Wednesday on a draft resolution demanding an immediate end to violence in Myanmar and urging its military junta to release all political prisoners, including ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, diplomats said.

Myanmar has been in crisis since the army took power from Suu Kyi's elected government in February last year, detaining her and other officials and responding to pro-democracy protests and dissent with lethal force.

The 15-member council has long been split on Myanmar with diplomats saying China and Russia would likely shield the junta from strong action. So far it has only agreed formal statements on Myanmar, where the army also led a 2017 crackdown on Rohingya Muslims, forcing more than 700,000 to flee to Bangladesh.

Negotiations on the British-drafted resolution began in September. The initial text - seen by Reuters - urged an immediate end to the transfer of arms to Myanmar and threatened UN sanctions, but that language has since been removed.

To be adopted, a Security Council resolution needs at least nine votes in favor and no vetoes by Russia, China, the United States, France or Britain.

"We're still working on it," Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said on Monday, adding that Moscow was concerned "that it might affect the process in Myanmar, that the Myanmar authorities - if something unacceptable is adopted - will not cooperate."

China's mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the draft text.

The draft resolution, seen by Reuters, expresses "deep concern" at the ongoing state of emergency imposed by the military when it seized power and its "grave impact" on the people of Myanmar.

It urges "concrete and immediate actions" to implement a peace plan agreed by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and issues a call to "uphold democratic institutions and processes and to pursue constructive dialogue and reconciliation in accordance with the will and interests of the people."

Myanmar / UN

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Flying is inarguably the least sustainable travel mode and should be avoided by anyone who wants to reduce their carbon footprint. Photo: Reuters

How bad for the environment is travelling?

1h | Panorama
Village Super Market, Dumuria, Khulna Photography: Vaastukalpa Architects Limited

Tensile Structures: Bending your design into shape

1h | Habitat
Now that Ayesha has completed her Brac apprenticeship, she wants to be an MCP (Master Craft Person) and help other girls like her. Photo: Courtesy

10 years of Brac's Apprenticeship Programme transforming the lives of school dropouts

3h | Panorama
Sir Fazle Hasan Abed. Sketch: TBS

Sir Fazle Hasan Abed: The man who taught the world how to scale development interventions

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is Mbappe coming to rule the football world?

Is Mbappe coming to rule the football world?

16h | TBS SPORTS
Electro Mart Group products meet the needs of the home

Electro Mart Group products meet the needs of the home

15h | Corporate Talks
।Padma in the hands of syndicates, revenue-deprived government

।Padma in the hands of syndicates, revenue-deprived government

15h | TBS Stories
Messi reaches unique heights winning the world cup

Messi reaches unique heights winning the world cup

17h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

2
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

3
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

Is the Duolingo English Test a good substitute for IELTS?

4
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain

5
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Mandatory savings scheme with special benefits for remitters on cards

6
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan