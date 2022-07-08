UN Security Council feuds over how long to extend Syria aid from Turkey

World+Biz

Reuters
08 July, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 08 July, 2022, 10:29 am

Related News

UN Security Council feuds over how long to extend Syria aid from Turkey

Reuters
08 July, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 08 July, 2022, 10:29 am
Children of displaced families living in an abandoned damaged school building, Idlib, Syria, March 2, 2021. Photo: Hindustan Times/ AFP
Children of displaced families living in an abandoned damaged school building, Idlib, Syria, March 2, 2021. Photo: Hindustan Times/ AFP

The United Nations Security Council appeared headed toward a showdown on Friday over whether to allow UN aid deliveries from Turkey to some 4 million people in opposition-controlled northwest Syria to continue for six months or one year.

The UN mandate for the eight-year-long aid operation expires on Sunday. After negotiations on Thursday evening that pitted Russia against the United States and Britain, the 15-member council agreed to return on Friday for further talks.

Russia only wants to renew the aid operation for six months and require the council to then adopt a new resolution to extend it for another six months, said Russia's Deputy UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy.

"Six months ends in January, in the middle of winter, the worst time possible," US Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, told reporters.

"A six month resolution does not provide the certainty and the confidence that the Syrian refugees require and the NGOs (aid groups) require in order to continue to plan for and provide for support," said Thomas-Greenfield, who visited the Turkish border crossing last month to assess the aid operation.

An attempted compromise text, drafted by Ireland and Norway and circulated late on Thursday, would renew the aid operation for one year and require the council to adopt a new resolution if the mandate is to be ended after six months.

Ireland's UN Ambassador Geraldine Byrne Nason told reporters she would continue working overnight and "hopefully be back in the morning with a solution."

The Security Council vote on the cross-border aid operation has been a contentious issue for several years.

In 2014 the Security Council authorized humanitarian aid deliveries into opposition-held areas of Syria from Iraq, Jordan and two points in Turkey. But veto powers Russia and China have whittled that down that down to just one Turkish border point.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to the council last month to extend its approval of the aid deliveries from Turkey into northwest Syria, telling the body: "We cannot give up on the people of Syria."

UN / Turkey / syria

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Power cuts are back. Was this inevitable?

46m | Panorama
Farsim is keen on listening to what his clients really want; in this profession attention is key. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Making it as an audio engineer

23h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Applystart: Helping students navigate the maze of foreign university applications

1d | Pursuit
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

How effective was 100% electrification

How effective was 100% electrification

6m | Videos
How to achieve success in life

How to achieve success in life

16m | Videos
New technology to benefit pilgrims at Hajj

New technology to benefit pilgrims at Hajj

13h | Videos
Load shedding is back

Load shedding is back

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south
Industry

Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south

5
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

6
Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM
Bangladesh

Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM