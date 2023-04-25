At UN, Russia's Lavrov warns world at 'dangerous threshold'

World+Biz

Reuters
25 April, 2023, 09:10 am
Last modified: 25 April, 2023, 09:11 am

Related News

At UN, Russia's Lavrov warns world at 'dangerous threshold'

Reuters
25 April, 2023, 09:10 am
Last modified: 25 April, 2023, 09:11 am
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Photo: Reuters
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Photo: Reuters

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that the risk of conflict between global powers was at an "historic high" and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned the world was at a threshold "possibly even more dangerous" than during the Cold War.

Guterres, seated next to Lavrov in the UN Security Council, criticized Russia's invasion of Ukraine for causing massive suffering and devastation in the country and fueling global economic dislocation caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Tensions between major powers are at an historic high. So are the risks of conflict, through misadventure or miscalculation," Guterres told the meeting of the 15-member body on multilateralism and the founding UN Charter.

Lavrov chaired the council meeting because Russia holds the council's monthly rotating presidency for April.

"As during the Cold War, we have reached the dangerous, possibly even more dangerous, threshold," Lavrov said. "The situation is worsened with the loss of trust in multilateralism."

"Let's call a spade a spade. Nobody allowed the Western minority to speak on behalf of all of humankind," Lavrov said.

A string of Security Council members, including the United States, France and Britain, condemned Russia for its war on Ukraine.

"Our hypocritical convenor today, Russia, invaded its neighbor Ukraine and struck at the heart of the UN Charter," US Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, told the council.

"This illegal, unprovoked, and unnecessary war runs directly counter to our most sacred principle: that a war of aggression and territorial conquest is never, ever acceptable," she said.

Thomas-Greenfield also accused Russia of violating international law by wrongfully detaining Americans, calling for the release of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and ex-Marine Paul Whelan. Whelan's sister, Elizabeth, was in the Security Council chamber on Monday.

As the United Nations seeks to save an agreement that allows the safe Black Sea export of Ukraine's grain that could expire on May 18, Guterres also urged the continued implementation of that deal and a related pact in which the United Nations pledged to help facilitate Russia's own grain and fertilizer exports.

"They clearly demonstrate that such cooperation is essential to creating greater security and prosperity for all," he said.

Sergei Lavrov / UN

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Gearoid Reidy. Sketch: TBS

Buffett and other billionaires agree: Tokyo's worth revisiting

13m | Thoughts
A walkway should be split in three zones. There should be an eight-foot space from the front of any structure, serving as the building’s external buffer zone. A pedestrian or walking zone, can be the next eight-foot space, which should only be utilised for continuous walking. There should be trees and other furnishing facilities like benches, street lamps, garbage cans and designated space for vendors in the following four-foot space. There should be inlets for a proper drainage system to avoid standing waters. To avoid random electric poles within the walkways, the electric lines can be placed beneath the ground. Illustration: TBS

Why our walkways are unwalkable

43m | Habitat
Teresa Albor, founder and designer of Re/DRESS. Re/DRESS creates their collections using almost 100% recycled textiles. Photo: Rajib Dhar

A partnership to promote RMG waste recycling in the country

3h | Panorama
Why our walkways are unwalkable

Why our walkways are unwalkable

16h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Little Master Sachin Tendulkar turns 50

Little Master Sachin Tendulkar turns 50

17h | TBS SPORTS
The first working day, the mood of Eid holiday

The first working day, the mood of Eid holiday

18h | TBS Today
President Abdul Hamid leaves Bangabhaban

President Abdul Hamid leaves Bangabhaban

19h | TBS Stories
Lifestyle of forgotten people of Baunia

Lifestyle of forgotten people of Baunia

17h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

2
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

3
A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan
Crime

A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan

4
Photo: Courtesy
South Asia

Unique Group to build Taj and Vivanta hotels in Dhaka

5
Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee
Economy

Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee

6
Representational Image
Banking

Banks to run from 10am to 5pm after Eid holidays