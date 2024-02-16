UN rights office calls on Russia to carry out credible probe into Navalny death

A woman places a placard with a quote by Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny at the monument to the victims of political repressions following his death, in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 16, 2024. The placard reads: "My message in case I get killed is very simple: don't give up!" Photo: REUTERS/Stringer

The UN human rights office on Friday urged the Russian authorities to ensure that a credible investigation into the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in prison was carried out.

"If someone dies in the custody of the state, the presumption is that the state is responsible – a responsibility that can only be rebutted through an impartial, thorough and transparent investigation carried out by an independent body," UN Human Rights Office spokesperson Liz Throssell said.

"We urge the Russian authorities to ensure such a credible investigation is carried out."

Russia's Investigative Committee has launched a procedural probe into the death, the Investigative Committee said.