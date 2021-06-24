UN rights chief says HK security law prompts media self-censorship
Bachelet was speaking via video link at the 2021 Society of Publishers in Asia press awards ceremony held in Hong Kong. Her remarks were pre-recorded
United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said on Thursday that Hong Kong's new national security law was leading journalists to "self-censor" to avoid clashing with "vaguely formulated offences".
