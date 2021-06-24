UN rights chief says HK security law prompts media self-censorship

24 June, 2021, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2021, 05:31 pm

Bachelet was speaking via video link at the 2021 Society of Publishers in Asia press awards ceremony held in Hong Kong. Her remarks were pre-recorded

FILE PHOTO: United Nations&#039; High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet adjusts her mask during the opening of 45th session of the Human Rights Council, at the European UN headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland September 14, 2020. Martial Trezzini/Pool via REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: United Nations' High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet adjusts her mask during the opening of 45th session of the Human Rights Council, at the European UN headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland September 14, 2020. Martial Trezzini/Pool via REUTERS

United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said on Thursday that Hong Kong's new national security law was leading journalists to "self-censor" to avoid clashing with "vaguely formulated offences".

Bachelet was speaking via video link at the 2021 Society of Publishers in Asia press awards ceremony held in Hong Kong. Her remarks were pre-recorded.

