UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet wears a face mask at a special session of the Human Rights Council on the situation in Afghanistan, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, August 24, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

The United Nations human rights chief said on Thursday that she is still aiming to release a long-anticipated report on Xinjiang, China before the end of her four-year term on 31 Aug.

"We are trying very hard to do what I promised," Michelle Bachelet said at a press briefing in Geneva in response to a question about the timing of the report.