UN rights body approves probe into alleged Russian violations in Ukraine

World+Biz

Reuters
04 March, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2022, 05:37 pm

Related News

UN rights body approves probe into alleged Russian violations in Ukraine

Thirty-two members of the Council voted in favour of the resolution brought by Ukraine, and two - Russia and Eritrea - voted against, while 13 abstained

Reuters
04 March, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2022, 05:37 pm
An overview of the special session on the situation in Ukraine of the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, March 4, 2022. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
An overview of the special session on the situation in Ukraine of the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, March 4, 2022. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

The UN Human Rights Council voted overwhelmingly on Friday for a resolution condemning alleged rights violations by Russia during its invasion of Ukraine and setting up a commission of inquiry to investigate them.

Thirty-two members of the Council voted in favour of the resolution brought by Ukraine, and two - Russia and Eritrea - voted against, while 13 abstained.

The Geneva-based body cannot make legally binding decisions but its decisions send important political messages and can authorise probes, such as the one to be carried out by the three-person commission created by Friday's vote.

Ukraine's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, Yevheniia Filipenko, told the Council minutes before the vote that there was "irrefutable evidence of gross and systematic human rights violations as well as war crimes and crimes against humanity by Russia".

"It is our common duty to ensure accountability by mandating the documentation and verification of Russia's crimes and identification of those responsible," she said.

Russia, which has called its actions since Feb. 24 a "special operation", has denied targeting civilians in Ukraine.

Its delegate, Evgeny Ustinov, told the Council that the resolution's backers "will use any means to blame Russia for the events in Ukraine".

It was not immediately clear how the commission, which is set up for an initial period of one year, will work alongside an existing UN rights team in the country.

A team from the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague left for "the Ukraine region" on Thursday to look into possible war crimes by all parties in the conflict, its top prosecutor told Reuters. 

Top News

Ukraine / Ukraine crisis / Ukraine -Russia conflict / Russia-Ukraine war

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

People stand in line to use an ATM money machine in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 27, 2022 Photo: Reuters

Sanctions could collapse Russian economy

5h | Panorama
An excellent tourist destination, Bangkok, is also a paradise for street food lovers. Photo: Collected.

5 places to visit in Bangkok just for street food

7h | Food
Picture: Collected

‘A poster is the menu card of a movie’

6h | Features
Micro-small enterprises account for a bulk of SMEs and neglecting them has detrimental impacts on the economy. Photo: Mumit M

‘If micro-small enterprises are neglected, we will see economic growth but no inclusive development’

1d | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh starts T20 series with victory

Bangladesh starts T20 series with victory

21h | Videos
Oil prices blast past as supply fears mount

Oil prices blast past as supply fears mount

21h | Videos
More explosions rock Kyiv

More explosions rock Kyiv

23h | Videos
Aryan Khan drug case: No evidence found against star kid

Aryan Khan drug case: No evidence found against star kid

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

3
THREE: A Truly Enviable Address
Corporates

THREE: A Truly Enviable Address

4
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy

5
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

6
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last