UN nuclear watchdog to hold emergency meeting on Ukraine -diplomats

World+Biz

Reuters
27 February, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2022, 05:59 pm

Related News

UN nuclear watchdog to hold emergency meeting on Ukraine -diplomats

IAEA Director General Mariano Grossi said on Saturday he was gravely concerned about Ukraine and called on all parties to refrain from actions that could jeopardise the security of nuclear material and facilities

Reuters
27 February, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2022, 05:59 pm
An Iranian flag flutters amongst other flags in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria September 9, 2019/ Reuters
An Iranian flag flutters amongst other flags in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria September 9, 2019/ Reuters

The UN nuclear watchdog IAEA's board of governors will hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday on the situation in Ukraine, diplomats said on Sunday.

One diplomat told Reuters the agenda item would be "the safety, security and safeguards implications of the situation in Ukraine." Another said it was called by Canada and Poland, which are members of the 35-nation board, at the request of Ukraine, which is not on the board.

IAEA Director General Mariano Grossi said on Saturday he was gravely concerned about Ukraine and called on all parties to refrain from actions that could jeopardise the security of nuclear material and facilities.

UN nuclear watchdog / Ukraine crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Russia’s January current account surplus reached a record high of $19 billion, having more than doubled from the same period in 2021. Photo: Bloomberg

Russia’s years-long quest to quit dollar eases impact of sanctions

5h | Panorama
Shoppers looking for their perfect fits at Aarong. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A guide to finding the perfect fit for your body type

5h | Mode
Sailor’s brand new spring collection in the kingdom of flowers. Photo: Courtesy

A nod to Godkhali in Sailor’s Spring’22 collection

7h | Mode
Shaikh Wahid, the CEO and Managing Director of LEADS Corporation Limited. Photo: TBS

LEADing the way: One of Bangladesh’s leading IT companies is gearing up for the future 

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine seeks help from hackers to protect country

Ukraine seeks help from hackers to protect country

25m | Videos
SWIFT off Russia? Not that easy

SWIFT off Russia? Not that easy

25m | Videos
Tabu has finished filming 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

Tabu has finished filming 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

1h | Videos
Champions League final moved to Paris from St Petersburg

Champions League final moved to Paris from St Petersburg

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

3
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

4
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

5
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused