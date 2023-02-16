UN to mark Russia invasion of Ukraine anniversary by urging 'just peace'

World+Biz

Reuters
16 February, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2023, 12:09 pm

Related News

UN to mark Russia invasion of Ukraine anniversary by urging 'just peace'

Reuters
16 February, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2023, 12:09 pm
FILE PHOTO: The results of the vote on a resolution recognizing Russia must be responsible for reparation in Ukraine are seen on screen at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, U.S., November 14, 2022. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: The results of the vote on a resolution recognizing Russia must be responsible for reparation in Ukraine are seen on screen at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, U.S., November 14, 2022. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo

Marking one year since Russia invaded Ukraine, the UN General Assembly will vote next week on a draft resolution stressing "the need to reach, as soon as possible, a comprehensive, just and lasting peace" in line with the founding United Nations Charter.

It again demands Moscow withdraw its troops and calls for a halt to hostilities. The 193-member General Assembly is likely to vote next Thursday after two days of speeches by dozens of states to mark the Feb. 24 anniversary of the start of the war.

Ukraine and its supporters hope to deepen Russia's diplomatic isolation by seeking yes votes from nearly three-quarters of the General Assembly to match - if not better - the support received for several resolutions last year.

"We count on very broad support from the membership. What is at stake is not just the fate of Ukraine, it is the respect of the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of every state," said European Union Ambassador Olof Skoog, who helped lead the drafting of the General Assembly resolution.

Russia's Deputy UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy declined to comment on the draft resolution, which member states received on Wednesday.

The General Assembly has been the focus for UN action on Ukraine because the 15-member Security Council has been paralyzed by Russia, which holds a veto power along with the United States, China, France and Britain.

The Security Council has instead held dozens of meetings on Ukraine in the past year and will again discuss the war next Friday at a ministerial gathering. Diplomats say Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is unlikely to travel to New York.

'ATTACK ON A NEIGHBOR'

General Assembly resolutions are not legally-binding but carry political weight.

Ukraine had wanted the General Assembly draft resolution to enshrine a 10-point peace plan proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, but diplomats said the draft was simplified in a bid to garner as much support as possible.

As Russia and the West have vied for diplomatic influence, some states - particularly in the global South - worry they are squeezed in the middle of an intense geopolitical rivalry.

Russia was diplomatically isolated last year, when 141 states voted on March 2 to denounce its invasion and demand Moscow withdraw its troops. Just weeks later, 140 states voted to demand aid access and civilian protection and criticize Russia for a creating a "dire" humanitarian situation in neighboring Ukraine.

Then 143 countries voted on Oct. 12 to condemn Russia's "attempted illegal annexation" of four partially occupied regions in Ukraine and called on all countries not to recognize the move.

Moscow has tried to chip away at its isolation. Ahead of a vote in April that resulted in Russia's suspension from the UN Human Rights Council, Russia warned countries that a vote for the measure would be considered an "unfriendly gesture" and taken into account in the development of bilateral relations.

Russia declares battlefield gains as NATO ramps up support for Ukraine

Russia says it launched what it calls a "special military operation" to "denazify" Ukraine and protect Russian speakers, and also now accuses the West of waging a "proxy war" against it by arming Ukraine and imposing sanctions on Moscow.

The United States and western allies have called the invasion an unprovoked land grab against a sovereign nation.

At the United Nations, the United States and other western countries have worked to maintain diplomatic support for Ukraine by focusing on the founding UN Charter, a key principle of which is respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"You cannot be neutral when there is a country that is attacking another country," U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said last month. "It's an attack on the UN Charter. It's an attack on the sovereignty of an independent country. It's an attack on a neighbor."

Top News

UN / Ukraine crisis / Russia-Ukraine conflict

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ruddy Shelduck. Photo: Muntasir Akash

Wooded savannah on the Ganges sandbars: A hidden wildlife paradise

4h | Earth
The government has reasoned that the average superstore customer is comparatively more solvent than those at grocery shops and the VAT imposed should not be an issue. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Why are we paying taxes twice when we shop at supershops?

6h | Panorama
It is not hard to make money in the market what is hard is the temptation to throw money away. Photo: reuters

Good financial advice hasn't changed in 300 years

2d | Panorama
Thanks to the extensive media coverage of the Covid-19 situation the contribution of researchers to combat the pandmic has been recognised and acknowledged by their viewership. Photo: Reuters

Journalists and academics need to collaborate in a more structured way

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Traditional fish fair at Ichamati Bank of Bogra

Traditional fish fair at Ichamati Bank of Bogra

1h | TBS Stories
Why BPL's prize money is so low?

Why BPL's prize money is so low?

4h | TBS SPORTS
Know the features of Lenovo 12 generation

Know the features of Lenovo 12 generation

4h | Tech Talk
Bidyanondo’s store for plastic free St Martin

Bidyanondo’s store for plastic free St Martin

18h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

Bangladesh RMGs under US review for alleged counterfeits

5
Walton launches affordable e-bike
Corporates

Walton launches affordable e-bike

6
$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar
Economy

$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar