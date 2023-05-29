UN issues hunger alert for Haiti, Sahel and Sudan

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
29 May, 2023, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2023, 03:06 pm

Related News

UN issues hunger alert for Haiti, Sahel and Sudan

BSS/AFP
29 May, 2023, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2023, 03:06 pm
Ethiopia: A food distribution in the Afar region in August. Photo: WFP/Claire Nevill
Ethiopia: A food distribution in the Afar region in August. Photo: WFP/Claire Nevill

Haiti, the Sahel and Sudan now rank among the UN's highest alert areas for food insecurity, requiring "urgent" action from the international community, food agencies warned Monday (29 May).

The Rome-based Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and World Food Programme (WFP) said Afghanistan, Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan and Yemen remain at the highest alert level.

And now Haiti, the Sahel -- Burkina Faso and Mali -- and Sudan join them, the agencies said in a joint report.

The move follows the severe restrictions on the movement of people and goods in jihadist-hit Burkina Faso and Mali as well as crisis-wracked Haiti, and the recent outbreak of conflict in Sudan, the report said.

All hotspots at the highest level have "communities facing or projected to face starvation, or at risk of sliding towards catastrophic conditions," it said, adding that they required "the most urgent attention".

The report spotlights the risk of a spillover of the Sudan crisis and says a likely El Nino climatic phenomenon is raising fears of climate extremes in vulnerable countries around the globe.

El Nino is the large-scale warming of surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean.

The "expected shift in climate patterns will have significant implications for several hotspots", the report warned.

Those include "below-average rains in the Dry Corridor of Central America", and potentially "consecutive extreme climatic events hitting areas of the Sahel and the Horn of Africa", it said.

Hunger crisis / UN / WFP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An exquisite symphony of flavours awaits in the heart of Old Dhaka, as this vegetarian ensemble takes centre stage, showcasing the rich heritage of traditional cuisine. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jagannath Bhojonaloy: Vegetarianism, the traditional way

5h | Food
Inside Airbus's mega plan to develop the aviation ecosystem in Bangladesh

Inside Airbus's mega plan to develop the aviation ecosystem in Bangladesh

8h | Panorama
How women's purchasing power is altering market dynamics

How women's purchasing power is altering market dynamics

7h | Panorama
Media companies are rushing to capture the youngest market of news consumers in the misplaced hope that this will ensure their survival. Photo: Bloomberg

News firms are too obsessed with wooing the young

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why AB turns its focus on agri from corporate lending?

Why AB turns its focus on agri from corporate lending?

1h | Corporate Talks
Sword of Tipu Sultan sold in auction

Sword of Tipu Sultan sold in auction

2h | TBS World
Who will be the champion if rain washes out reserve day?

Who will be the champion if rain washes out reserve day?

2h | TBS SPORTS
10 Asian rivers in danger due to climate change

10 Asian rivers in danger due to climate change

4h | TBS World

Most Read

1
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

3
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

4
Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget
Budget

Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget

5
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

6
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration