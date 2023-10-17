UN inquiry says Israeli forces killed journalist Abu Akleh 'without justification'

World+Biz

TBS Report
17 October, 2023, 08:20 am
Last modified: 17 October, 2023, 08:29 am

UN inquiry says Israeli forces killed journalist Abu Akleh &#039;without justification&#039;

Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was killed by Israeli forces as they used "lethal force without justification," said a new report by a UN-mandated investigative body.

Israeli forces also violated her "right to life", said the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem and Israel in a report released on Monday (16 October), reports Al Jazeera.

The report said it "concluded on reasonable grounds that Israeli forces used lethal force without justification under international human rights law."

Israeli forces 'deliberately' killed AJ journalist Abu Akleh, probe finds

Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot in the head while covering an Israeli military raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank in May 2022.

"The killing of Shireen Abu Akleh in Jenin is a direct result of Israel's militarisation of law enforcement operations in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem," said Navi Pillay, Chair of the Commission.

"Shireen Abu Akleh is another victim of the excessive and disproportionate force used by Israeli security forces in these operations. This was also an attack against journalists, who were all clearly identifiable, which is a recurring pattern identified by the Commission," Pillay added.

Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh

