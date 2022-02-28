UN General Assembly meets on the Russian invasion of Ukraine

TBS Report
28 February, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2022, 10:03 pm

UN General Assembly meets on the Russian invasion of Ukraine

TBS Report
28 February, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2022, 10:03 pm
Delegates stand for a moment of silence during an emergency session of the UN General Assembly, on February 28, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. (John Minchillo/AP)
Delegates stand for a moment of silence during an emergency session of the UN General Assembly, on February 28, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. (John Minchillo/AP)

The United Nations General Assembly is meeting now as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues. In his opening speech, General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid of Maldives renewed his call for immediate ceasefire, the first since 1982.

He called on the parties to use "rare" dialogue opportunity to "meaningfully and rapidly de-escalate" situation, reports CNN.

This is the 11th emergency special session of the UN General Assembly since the first in 1956. The rare nature of this meeting underscores the huge concern surrounding this crisis.

The morning session will kick off with speeches by the president of the General Assembly (GA) and the secretary general, followed by more than 100 members of the UN over the next few days.

Diplomats expect a vote on a draft resolution – which is still being negotiated – on Wednesday.

The UN Security Council called this session after it was prevented from acting when Russia vetoed a US draft resolution on Friday, which deplored its aggression against Ukraine and demanded the immediate withdrawal of all of its troops from the country.

The draft GA resolution is expected to pass because no nation holds a veto in this chamber, but it is not legally binding like security council resolutions.

