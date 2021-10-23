UN fears 'mass atrocity crimes' in Myanmar as troops gather in north

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
23 October, 2021, 10:55 am
Last modified: 23 October, 2021, 11:09 am

Related News

UN fears 'mass atrocity crimes' in Myanmar as troops gather in north

More than 1,100 civilians have been killed in the country's bloody crackdown on dissent and more than 8,000 arrested since the coup, according to a local monitoring group

BSS/AFP
23 October, 2021, 10:55 am
Last modified: 23 October, 2021, 11:09 am
About 740,000 Rohingya fled Myanmar&#039;s Rakhine state in 2017 after security forces launched a clampdown that the UN has said may amount to genocide. Photo :AFP via Hindustan Times
About 740,000 Rohingya fled Myanmar's Rakhine state in 2017 after security forces launched a clampdown that the UN has said may amount to genocide. Photo :AFP via Hindustan Times

The UN said Friday it feared an even greater human rights catastrophe in Myanmar amid reports of thousands of troops massing in the north of the Southeast Asian country, which has been in chaos since a February coup.

"We should all be prepared, as the people in this part of Myanmar are prepared, for even more mass atrocity crimes. I desperately hope that I am wrong," said UN Special Rapporteur on Myanmar Tom Andrews.

More than 1,100 civilians have been killed in the country's bloody crackdown on dissent and more than 8,000 arrested since the coup, according to a local monitoring group.

Andrews, who was presenting the findings of an annual human rights report on Myanmar to the General Assembly, said that he had received information that tens of thousands of troops and heavy weapons were being moved into restive regions in the north and northwest.

The findings, he said, also indicated that the junta had engaged in probable crimes against humanity and war crimes.

"These tactics are ominously reminiscent of those employed by the military before its genocidal attacks against the Rohingya in Rakhine State in 2016 and 2017," Andrews said.

About 740,000 Rohingya fled Myanmar's Rakhine state in 2017 after security forces launched a clampdown that the UN has said may amount to genocide.

Andrews urged countries to deny Myanmar's military junta the money, weapons and legitimacy it desired, citing a prisoner release earlier in the week as evidence that pressure was working.

On Monday, Myanmar's junta chief Min Aung Hlaing announced the release of more than 5,000 people jailed for protesting against the coup.

The move came just days after the Association of Southeast Asian Nations delivered a major snub to the military regime, exclude the junta head from an upcoming summit of the 10-country bloc.

"ASEAN's announcement that the junta will not be welcome at its upcoming summit strikes at the heart," Andrews said.

Andrews said that junta-controlled forces had displaced a quarter million people. Many of those who had been detained were tortured, he said, including dozens who had died as a result.

Andrews added that he had received credible reports that children had also been tortured.

Top News

UN / Mayanmar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

1d | Bangladesh
Oath for secularism at the Shaheed Minar

Oath for secularism at the Shaheed Minar

1d | Videos
Shahrukh meet Aryan Khan at jail

Shahrukh meet Aryan Khan at jail

1d | Videos
CANDID WITH TOYA Ep - 07II Sunehra Binte Kamal

CANDID WITH TOYA Ep - 07II Sunehra Binte Kamal

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

2
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

3
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

4
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

5
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

6
Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly
Court

Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly