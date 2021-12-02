UN committee agrees Taliban, Myanmar junta not allowed in UN for now

World+Biz

Reuters
02 December, 2021, 11:30 am
Last modified: 02 December, 2021, 11:36 am

Related News

UN committee agrees Taliban, Myanmar junta not allowed in UN for now

Both the committee and the General Assembly traditionally make decisions on credentials by consensus, diplomats say

Reuters
02 December, 2021, 11:30 am
Last modified: 02 December, 2021, 11:36 am
The logo of the United Nations is seen in the General Assembly hall before heads of state begin to address the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York City, US, September 21, 2021. Photo: Reuters
The logo of the United Nations is seen in the General Assembly hall before heads of state begin to address the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York City, US, September 21, 2021. Photo: Reuters

A UN committee on Wednesday deferred a decision on who will represent Afghanistan and Myanmar at the United Nations, said the panel's chair, meaning the Afghan Taliban and Myanmar junta will not be allowed into the world body for now.

Rival claims were made for the seats of both countries with the Taliban and Myanmar's junta pitted against ambassadors appointed by the governments they ousted this year. UN acceptance of the Taliban or Myanmar's junta would be a step toward the international recognition sought by both.

The nine-member UN credentials committee, which includes Russia, China and the United States, met at UN headquarters to consider the credentials of all 193 members for the current session of the UN General Assembly.

Several diplomats had told Reuters that the committee was likely to defer its decisions on the representation of Afghanistan and Myanmar on the understanding that the current ambassadors for both countries remain in those seats.

While the committee chair, Sweden's UN Ambassador Anna Karin Enestrom, told reporters the decisions had been deferred, she declined to comment on whether the current ambassadors for Afghanistan and Myanmar would still represent their countries.

The committee - which also includes the Bahamas, Bhutan, Chile, Namibia, Sierra Leone and Sweden - will now send its report on the credentials of all members to the UN General Assembly for approval before the end of the year.

Both the committee and the General Assembly traditionally make decisions on credentials by consensus, diplomats say.

LEVERAGE

The Taliban, which seized power in mid-August from the internationally recognized government, has nominated its Doha-based spokesman Suhail Shaheen as Afghanistan's UN ambassador. The current UN ambassador appointed by the ousted government, Ghulam Isaczai, has also asked to keep the seat.

When the Taliban last ruled Afghanistan between 1996 and 2001, the ambassador of the government they toppled remained the UN representative after the credentials committee deferred its decision on rival claims to the seat.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that the Taliban's desire for international recognition is the only leverage other countries have to press for inclusive government and respect for rights, particularly for women, in Afghanistan.

The Taliban's nominated UN envoy Shaheen posted on Twitter last month: "We have all the conditions needed for occupying the seat of Afghanistan at UN We hope legal requirements will supersede political preferences."

Myanmar's junta, which seized power from Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government in February, has put forward military veteran Aung Thurein to be its UN envoy.

Current Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun - appointed by Suu Kyi's government - has also asked to renew his UN accreditation, despite being the target of a plot to kill or injure him over his opposition to the coup.

The former UN special envoy on Myanmar, who stepped down last month, warned that no country should recognize or legitimize the junta, while Guterres pledged in February to mobilize pressure "to make sure that this coup fails."

Top News

UN / Taliban / Myanmar junta

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladeshi engineer Bashima named in Forbes 30 under 30 list

Bangladeshi engineer Bashima named in Forbes 30 under 30 list

57m | Pursuit
Mohammad Zia Uddin, head of supply, Reckitt-Benckiser.

Meet a supply chain ‘guru’ who handled a pandemic supply chain crisis and intends to pass on the torch

2h | Panorama
Annapurna Base Camp in Nepal.

Top four trekking destinations in the world

22h | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

MFS interoperability: Factors to consider

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

15h | Videos
Bangladesh's first sky dining

Bangladesh's first sky dining

15h | Videos
Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

15h | Videos
Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

2
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

4
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

5
'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says
Sports

'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says

6
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'