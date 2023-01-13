UN chief urges member states to uphold UN values, rule of law

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
13 January, 2023, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2023, 02:04 pm

Related News

UN chief urges member states to uphold UN values, rule of law

BSS/AFP
13 January, 2023, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2023, 02:04 pm
UN chief urges member states to uphold UN values, rule of law

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday called on all member states to uphold the vision and the values of the UN Charter and the rule of law in particular.

"First and foremost, I urge all member states to uphold the vision and the values of the United Nations Charter and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and to abide by international law," the UN chief told a Security Council meeting on the promotion and strengthening of the rule of law in the maintenance of international peace and security.

Noting that the rule of law is "foundational to the United Nations, and to our mission of peace," and that the cornerstone of the rule of law is that "all people, institutions, and entities, public and private, including the state itself, are accountable before the law," the top UN official said the rule of law protects the vulnerable, and prevents discrimination, harassment and other abuses.

"It is our first line of defense against atrocity crimes, including genocide. It creates and bolsters trust in institutions. It supports fair, inclusive economies and societies. And it is the basis of international cooperation and multilateralism," he said.

The debate on this topic at the Security Council, said Guterres, "sends a strong message that ensuring the rule of law is our priority, and that all countries must adhere to international standards."

"We are at grave risk of the Rule of Lawlessness," he warned.

The rule of law is foundational to efforts by the United Nations to find peaceful solutions to all these conflicts, disasters and crises and more, and to support the most vulnerable people and communities around the world, said the UN chief.

"I count on member states to support our efforts to promote the rule of law across the board, including on this council," he added.

While the challenges are many, the primacy of the rule of law is essential to the maintenance of international peace and security and for peacebuilding efforts, he said. "I urge member states to make full use of the rule of law as a preventive tool."

He also urged the international community to reinforce the rule of law as a key enabler to achieve the 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals, noting that "Goal 16 on access to justice for all and effective, inclusive and accountable institutions is a critical enabler for the other SDGs."

Turning to his report on Our Common Agenda, Guterres said it calls for a new vision for the rule of law "that is an opportunity to reset and reinforce the centrality of the rule of law in all activities of our organisation."

The rule of law is key to addressing existing and future challenges, from nuclear disarmament to the climate crisis, the collapse of biodiversity, pandemics and dangerous diseases, he stressed, adding that the United Nations is uniquely positioned to lead in promoting innovation and progress in accordance with the rule of law.

"There is no other global organization with our legitimacy, convening power and normative impact," he said.

Top News

UN cheif / Antonio Guterres / UN values / rules

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

IFIs like the IMF will need to provide new finance early on. Photo: Reuters.

Rescuing economic growth in highly indebted developing countries

17h | Panorama
Being the other in the UK

Being the other in the UK

17h | Panorama
Overview of Amer Fort from Jaigarh Fort

A passage to the Pink City

20h | Explorer
Selling pithas in winter is a convenient yet highly rewarding alternative income opportunity for many. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Dhaka's street pithawalas are loving this winter

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Orion Pharma organized a quiz competition on World Cup football

Orion Pharma organized a quiz competition on World Cup football

1d | TBS Stories
What is the way out of Guti's game?

What is the way out of Guti's game?

11h | TBS Entertainment
After a decade India won The Golden Globe Awards for ‘naatu naatu’

After a decade India won The Golden Globe Awards for ‘naatu naatu’

1d | TBS Entertainment
Who's earning what in the BPL?

Who's earning what in the BPL?

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

2
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

3
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

4
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

5
Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings
Aviation

Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings

6
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'