UN chief urges Israel to halt, reverse settlement decisions

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during a news conference on the eve of the U.N. climate summit (COP25) in Madrid, Spain, December 1, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday urged Israel to halt and reverse what he described as troubling and alarming decisions on settlement activity in the occupied West Bank, a UN spokesperson said.

"The Secretary-General reiterates that settlements are a flagrant violation of international law. They are a major obstacle to the realization of a viable two-State solution and a just, lasting and comprehensive peace," deputy UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a statement.

"The expansion of these illegal settlements is a significant driver of tensions and violence and deepens humanitarian needs," Haq said.