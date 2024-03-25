UN chief says there is growing consensus to tell Israel that a ceasefire is needed

Reuters
25 March, 2024, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2024, 01:52 pm

UN chief says there is growing consensus to tell Israel that a ceasefire is needed

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres remarked that he has found a growing consensus against Israel's actions it is war against Hamas

File photo of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Photo: Collected
File photo of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Photo: Collected

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said during a visit to Jordan on Monday that there is growing international consensus to tell Israel that a ceasefire is needed and that an assault on Rafah would cause a humanitarian disaster.

"We see a growing consensus emerging in the international community to tell the Israelis that the ceasefire is needed and I also see a growing consensus, I heard in the US, I heard from the European Union, not to mention of course the Muslim world, to tell clearly to Israelis that any ground invasion of Rafah could mean a humanitarian disaster," Guterres told a news conference.

