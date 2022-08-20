Guterres says UN working with US and EU to get Russian food to markets

World+Biz

Reuters
20 August, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2022, 08:21 pm

Related News

Guterres says UN working with US and EU to get Russian food to markets

Reuters
20 August, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2022, 08:21 pm
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrives at a boat to sail a ship carrying Ukrainian grain, at Zeyport in Istanbul, Turkey August 20, 2022. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrives at a boat to sail a ship carrying Ukrainian grain, at Zeyport in Istanbul, Turkey August 20, 2022. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Saturday the United Nations is working with the United States and European Union to overcome obstacles to Russian food and fertilisers reaching world markets.

Guterres said that under a UN-brokered deal agreed in Turkey last month to resume Ukraine's grain exports cut off since Russia's invasion in February, more than 650,000 metric tonnes of grain and other food was already being exported.

"The other part of this package deal is the unimpeded access to the global markets of Russian food and fertiliser, which are not subject to sanctions," Guterres said in Istanbul, where he visited a coordination centre overseeing the exports.

He said those countries that imposed sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine had made clear that the measures did not apply to food and fertilisers, but added there had nevertheless been a "chilling effect" on exports.

"There are a certain number of obstacles and difficulties that need to be overcome in relation to shipping... to insurance and... finance," Guterres told a news conference alongside Turkey's Defence Minister Hulusi Akar.

Guterres said the United Nations was working with Washington and the European Union to remove those obstacles.

"Getting more food and fertiliser out of Ukraine and Russia is crucial to further calm commodity markets and lower prices for consumers," he said.

Russia and Ukraine accounted for around a third of global wheat exports before Russia's 24 February invasion, which Moscow calls a special military operation. Russia is also a major exporter of fertiliser.

UN Chief Guterres   / Russia Fertilizer

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bruce W Jentleson. Sketch: TBS

Who’s winning the sanctions war?

7h | Panorama
BAO: A healthier alternative to burgers

BAO: A healthier alternative to burgers

9h | Food
Illustration: TBS

China-Bangladesh currency clearance agreement can increase trade by 'an unimaginable scale': Li Jiming, Ambassador of China

1d | Interviews
Photo: Collected

KFC says ‘Howdy’ with their scrumptious new Texas BBQ Zinger Burger

11h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Editors' Guild holds discussion on global economy and Bangladesh's challenges

Editors' Guild holds discussion on global economy and Bangladesh's challenges

1h | Videos
Brief History of GPS

Brief History of GPS

1h | Videos
Foreign minister's comment spark controversy on social media

Foreign minister's comment spark controversy on social media

1h | Videos
Bangladesh get highest 150 matches in new FTP

Bangladesh get highest 150 matches in new FTP

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

2
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

5
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

6
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings