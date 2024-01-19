UN chief 'deeply concerned' over Iran-Pakistan military strikes

19 January, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2024, 12:54 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

UN chief Antonio Guterres expressed concern Thursday after Iran and Pakistan exchanged air strikes on each other's territory.

"The Secretary-General is deeply concerned about the recent exchange of military strikes between Iran and Pakistan, which have reportedly caused casualties on both sides," said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

"He urges both countries to exercise maximum restraint to avoid a further escalation of tensions."

