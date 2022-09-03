UN chief appoints former Kyrgyzstan president as Afghanistan envoy

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday appointed a former president of Kyrgyzstan as his new special envoy for Afghanistan.

Roza Otunbayeva, who also served as foreign minister of Kyrgyzstan, replaces Deborah Lyons, who stepped down in mid-June, the United Nations said in a statement.

The humanitarian and economic situation in Afghanistan has worsened since the hardline Islamist Taliban took over a year ago as US-led forces withdrew after two decades of war.