UN body votes to establish human rights investigator for Russia

FILE PHOTO: The United Nations headquarters building is pictured with a UN logo in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US, March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

A UN human rights body comfortably passed a motion on Friday to appoint a new independent expert on alleged human rights abuses in Russia, accusing Moscow of creating a "climate of fear" through repression and violence.

Members voted 17 in favour and six against. The move is the first time that the Human Rights Council has set up a special rapporteur to examine the rights record of one of its so-called 'P5' members, which hold a permanent seat on the Security Council.

It follows stronger Russian laws this year to punish people Moscow says discredit the armed forces or spread fake information, and the forced closure of human rights groups, including Memorial, which won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday.