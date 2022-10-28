UN asks Kenya to hold thorough inquiry into Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif's death

TBS Report
28 October, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2022, 04:52 pm

UN asks Kenya to hold thorough inquiry into Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif's death

TBS Report
28 October, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2022, 04:52 pm
Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif.
Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif.

The United Nations has asked Kenya to investigate the death of Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif and make the findings public.

"I saw this tragic report of his death. I think the circumstances need to be investigated thoroughly, and the Kenyan authorities said they would," Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN Secretary General, told journalists in New York, reported Dawn on Wednesday (26 October). 

He also underlined the importance of "the results of the investigation being shared quickly."

The well-known Pakistani journalist was shot dead in Nairobi on Sunday (23 October) when police hunting car thieves opened fire on the vehicle he was travelling in as it drove through their roadblock without stopping, according to a Kenyan police report on Monday (24 October).

Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif killed in police shooting in Kenya

Sharif was a prime time television news show host for ARY News in Pakistan for many years and had recently fled the country, citing threats to his life.It was not immediately clear when he had arrived in Kenya.

Sharif's family has rejected the explanation and demanded an independent inquiry.

Earlier on Tuesday (25 October), the United States strongly condemned the killing of Arshad Sharif and demanded a full investigation by the government of Kenya into the incident. US State Department spokesperson Ned Price expressed condolences to Sharif's family members and his loved ones, and to all those who knew him, reported The Nation. He said, "We are deeply saddened by the death of Arshad Sharif."

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Twitter that he had spoken by phone to Kenyan President William Ruto about the incident.

"I requested him to ensure fair and transparent investigation into shocking incident. He promised all-out help including fast-tracking the process of return of the body," said the prime minister, who is not related to the victim.

Former prime minister Imran Khan condemned the death and said Sharif had been murdered for his journalistic work. He called for a judicial investigation into the incident.

