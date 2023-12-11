UN appeals for $46 bln to meet humanitarian needs in 2024

World+Biz

Reuters
11 December, 2023, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2023, 02:01 pm

Related News

UN appeals for $46 bln to meet humanitarian needs in 2024

The international institution warns the humanitarian aid sector facing a funding crisis amid conflict and climate emergencies.

Reuters
11 December, 2023, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2023, 02:01 pm
United Nations (UN) Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths gestures as he stands near damaged buildings, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in Aleppo, Syria 13 February, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Firas Makdesi/FILE PHOTO
United Nations (UN) Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths gestures as he stands near damaged buildings, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in Aleppo, Syria 13 February, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Firas Makdesi/FILE PHOTO

The United Nations on Monday appealed for $46 billion in funding for 2024 to help millions of people affected by humanitarian crises around the globe, including in the occupied Palestinian territories, Sudan and Ukraine.

In its Global Humanitarian Overview for 2024, the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that nearly 300 million people will require humanitarian assistance next year due to conflicts, climate emergencies and economic factors.

That includes 74.1 million people in East and Southern Africa, a large portion of whom are affected by the crisis in Sudan.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"We will target for our specific needs, for the agencies that I represent, 181 million of those 300," said U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths.

He said that other organisations, including the Red cross and national Red Cross societies, had made their own funding appeals.

The humanitarian system is facing a major funding crisis, with just over one-third of the $57 billion required to provide aid funded last year, OCHA said in its annual assessment of global humanitarian needs.

Griffiths described this as the "worst funding shortfall in years." He said it had been difficult to decrease the appeal for 2024 and ensure aid agencies were "realistic, focused and tough-minded" when assessing needs.

"I think the Middle East as a whole and Gaza and West Bank are probably going to be the areas of greatest need," Griffiths said.

"But Ukraine is going through desperate times and a war that will restart in full swing next year. It will need a lot of attention."

UN / Humanitarian Aid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Shashtho Chaka – Healthcare on Wheels has two buses, they plan to use one bus for the urban slums and another one for remote areas in villages. Photos: Courtesy

Shashtho Chaka: Driving healthcare up to the doorstep of the poor

6h | Panorama
Russia has become increasingly critically dependent on Beijing. Even state-owned refiners in India are being pressured by Russian oil suppliers to pay in yuan. Photo: Bloomberg

The yuan is finally showing some muscle in international trade

5h | Panorama
Khandaker Hasib Rafin’s Starlet Glanza V is one of the finest examples of the model to roam around Dhaka’s streets. Photo: Akif Hamid

1999 Starlet Glanza V: The uncrowned prince

22h | Wheels
Jamal Jamaloo: The song, dance and magic

Jamal Jamaloo: The song, dance and magic

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Fraud is now at hand due to AI

Fraud is now at hand due to AI

1h | Tech Talk
Unemployment among Asian workers and Black men rises in November

Unemployment among Asian workers and Black men rises in November

2h | TBS World
Installation of 5% of target EFD machines in 3 years

Installation of 5% of target EFD machines in 3 years

2h | TBS Economy
Wealth and income of ministers and state ministers increased

Wealth and income of ministers and state ministers increased

17h | TBS Stories