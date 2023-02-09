UN aid deliveries to Syria from Turkey could resume Thursday

World+Biz

Reuters
09 February, 2023, 09:10 am
Last modified: 09 February, 2023, 09:10 am

Related News

UN aid deliveries to Syria from Turkey could resume Thursday

Reuters
09 February, 2023, 09:10 am
Last modified: 09 February, 2023, 09:10 am
Damaged buildings and rescue operations are seen in the aftermath of the earthquake, in Aleppo, Syria February 7, 2023, in this screen grab taken from a social media video. White Helmets/Handout via REUTERS
Damaged buildings and rescue operations are seen in the aftermath of the earthquake, in Aleppo, Syria February 7, 2023, in this screen grab taken from a social media video. White Helmets/Handout via REUTERS

The delivery of UN humanitarian aid via Turkey to millions of people in northwest Syria could resume on Thursday after the long-running operation was halted by a devastating earthquake in the region, UN officials said.

For several years the United Nations has described access to the opposition-controlled area of Syria through one border crossing from Turkey as a "lifeline" for some 4 million people who it says rely on humanitarian assistance.

"We are hoping that tomorrow we will be able to deliver something across the border," UN regional humanitarian coordinator for the Syria crisis, Muhannad Hadi, told reporters on Wednesday. The reported death toll from Monday's quake has exceeded 12,000 people in Turkey and Syria.

Hadi and the acting top UN official in Syria, El-Mostafa Benlamlih, said preparations were also under way for aid convoys to cross the frontlines within war-torn Syria to reach the northwest - the only route Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government says should be used to deliver assistance.

"The idea is to reach people in the fastest, cheapest, best way we can. Cross-line, as of today, does not replace cross-border. We're hoping that everybody puts the interests of the people first, we keep the politics aside," said Hadi.

UN aid from Turkey served 2.7 million people in northwest Syria a month last year compared with 43,500 people a month who received aid from routes within Syria since August 2021. 

SOVEREIGNTY

The United Nations is able to deliver aid into Syria from Turkey because it has a mandate from the UN Security Council, but the Syria government views the operation as a violation of its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

"Without the control of the government, without permission of the government, without approval from the government - this is violation. Very simple," Syria's UN Ambassador Bassam Sabbagh told reporters on Tuesday. "Cross-line is available."

Hadi and Benlamlih both appealed to all the parties in the Syrian conflict to put the people first and facilitate cross-line access. Benlamlih noted that they government was being helpful.

The UN Security Council first authorized a cross-border aid operation into Syria in 2014 at four points in Turkey, Iraq and Jordan. By 2020 it reduced that access to the single crossing used now due to opposition from Russia and China, which backed Assad's argument for aid deliveries from within Syria.

Opponents of Assad fear that food and other aid delivered from within Syria could fall under government control.

A crackdown by Assad's on pro-democracy protesters in 2011 led to civil war, with Moscow backing Assad and Washington supporting the opposition. Millions of people have fled Syria and millions are internally displaced.

Top News / Europe / Middle East

UN / syria / Turkey

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Caption1: One of Shaker Ibne Amin’s earliest and most favourite builds which he calls the ‘Soul’. Photo: Saikat Roy

3Monkey Custom Builds: Building custom bicycles in Bangladesh

1h | Wheels
Chinese automobile manufacturers dominate the 2023 Dhaka Motor Fest

Chinese automobile manufacturers dominate the 2023 Dhaka Motor Fest

46m | Wheels
Subhash Chandra Ghosh. Sketch: TBS

No conflicts, no frills: How ABC Ltd remained united for 3 generations and expanded its businesses

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Planning to study abroad? Explore these four underrated scholarships

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Sirajdikhan's delicious Patkhir is also in demand abroad

Sirajdikhan's delicious Patkhir is also in demand abroad

11m | TBS Stories
LeBron James NBA's all-time highest scorer

LeBron James NBA's all-time highest scorer

11m | TBS SPORTS
Turkaslan's fate is the contrast of Atsu's

Turkaslan's fate is the contrast of Atsu's

16m | TBS SPORTS
Ethnic Minority Folk stories at Dhaka Art Summit

Ethnic Minority Folk stories at Dhaka Art Summit

16m | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

3
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case

4
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

5
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

HSC results to be published Wednesday

6
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times