UN adopts resolution on rapid technological change's impact on SDGs

The UN General Assembly (UNGA) Tuesday adopted a resolution to encourage member states to consider the impact of key rapid technological changes on the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

It urged member states and other stakeholders to take actions to bridge the digital and knowledge divides and stressed the need for providing universal and affordable access to the internet by 2030.

The resolution reaffirms that the same rights that people have offline must also be protected online, including the right to privacy, with special regard given to the protection of children.

It calls on member states to consider adopting or maintaining data protection legislation, regulation and policies that comply with their international human rights obligations.

The resolution recognises the need for more coordinated and scaled-up global digital capacity-building efforts and stronger capacity-building support at the country level.

It stresses the importance of rapid technological change in ensuring food security by 2030, encourages the adoption of the most advanced and appropriate information technology in agriculture systems, and calls for enhanced international cooperation to facilitate access and promote investment in clean energy research, technology and infrastructure.