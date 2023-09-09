UK's Sunak says hard work needed to secure India trade deal

World+Biz

Reuters
09 September, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 09 September, 2023, 07:55 pm

Related News

UK's Sunak says hard work needed to secure India trade deal

Ahead of the visit, Sunak said the British government had no plans to change its approach to cutting net migration in order to seal a deal with India.

Reuters
09 September, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 09 September, 2023, 07:55 pm
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hand with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak upon his arrival at Bharat Mandapam convention center for the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. Evan Vucci/Pool via REUTERS
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hand with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak upon his arrival at Bharat Mandapam convention center for the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. Evan Vucci/Pool via REUTERS

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Saturday he was confident a free trade deal with India could be secured but cautioned there was still hard work to do.

"There's a desire on both of our parts to see a successful trade deal concluded...but there is a lot of hard work that's still to go," Sunak told reporters after talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the gathering of the Group of 20 major economies in New Delhi.

"There has to be a win-win for both countries."

Negotiations on a trade deal began in January 2022 and have already missed several political deadlines. But recent comments from both Britain and India have suggested progress has been made.

Ahead of the visit, Sunak said the British government had no plans to change its approach to cutting net migration in order to seal a deal with India.

A British source close to the negotiations told Reuters in July that talks had gained momentum but that further work was needed on services and tariffs to secure an agreement.

A top Indian trade ministry official said later in July that both countries could sign the trade deal this year as they have reached consensus on the broad contours. Sunak said on Saturday he would not put an arbitrary deadline on the deal.

India-UK / UK-India Relations / trade deal / UK PM Sunak

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Blending tradition and modernity, the collection featured 100% natural, sustainable, handwoven cotton and jamdani dresses. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Dhaka toasts Blue Wrap Project Runway showcasing Bibi Russell’s ‘Thread of Life’

5h | Mode
Photo: Collected

Mirror mirror on the wall, who has the prettiest mirror of them all?

9h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Floral pots for your flower plants

9h | Brands
Cover of Walter Rodney’s ‘How Europe Underdeveloped Africa’

Recent coups in Africa: Why Walter Rodney’s ‘How Europe Underdeveloped Africa’ is still a relevant read

14h | Book Review

More Videos from TBS

Life in Shahidnagar: One of world's densest urban areas

Life in Shahidnagar: One of world's densest urban areas

2h | TBS Stories
Many people are traped under the rubble in Morocco

Many people are traped under the rubble in Morocco

4h | TBS World
Hasina, Modi hold bilateral talks at G-20 Summit

Hasina, Modi hold bilateral talks at G-20 Summit

5h | TBS World
Bangladesh has entered the era of 350cc motorcycles

Bangladesh has entered the era of 350cc motorcycles

9h | TBS Wheels