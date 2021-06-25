UK's Hancock apologises over kissing photo, says focused on job

25 June, 2021, 06:50 pm
"I accept that I breached the social distancing guidance in these circumstances. I have let people down and am very sorry"

British health minister Matt Hancock apologised on Friday and accepted he had breached social-distancing guidance after a tabloid newspaper published a picture of him kissing and embracing his top aide in his office.

"I accept that I breached the social distancing guidance in these circumstances. I have let people down and am very sorry," he said in a statement.

"I remain focused on working to get the country out of this pandemic, and would be grateful for privacy for my family on this personal matter."

