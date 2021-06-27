UK's former finance minister Javid appointed as health minister

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid arrives to attend a cabinet meeting held at the National Glass Centre at the University of Sunderland, in Sunderland, Britain January 31, 2020. Paul Ellis/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

British former finance minister Sajid Javid will replace Matt Hancock as the country's health minister, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office said on Saturday (June 26).

Javid resigned as finance minister last year after he refused to fire his political advisers as demanded by Johnson.

Hancock quit his post on Saturday after he was caught breaking Covid-19 rules kissing his aide in his office.

In the latest scandal to rock a government that has overseen one of the highest death tolls from the coronavirus pandemic, Hancock, 42, wrote to Johnson to resign, saying he had let people down.

Javid will take on a huge department that is responsible for overseeing the health service and tackling the virus, at a time when cases have started to rise again.

While cases have started to rise in the last month - up 18,000 on Saturday - vaccines appear to have weakened the link between infections and deaths and most restrictions could be dropped by July 19.