Ukrainian soldier shoots five at military factory

TBS Report
27 January, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2022, 06:24 pm

The soldier has been named by the interior ministry as Artemiy Ryabchuk, aged 21
A Ukrainian soldier has shot dead five people and injured another five in the eastern city of Dnipro, the interior ministry said Thursday. 

The man, aged 21, opened fire as guard members were being issued weapons at the Pivdenmash aerospace plant at 01:40 GMT on Thursday, report BBC.

The soldier - named as Artemiy Ryabchuk - then fled the scene with a Kalashnikov assault rifle. He was found and arrested shortly afterwards.

There was no immediate sign of a motive for the shooting rampage, the interior ministry said.

Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky has set up a special commission to investigate the shooting.

One of the victims was a female member of Ukraine's National Guard.

Pivdenmash - known as Yuzhmash during its Soviet period - is a state-owned plant that produces and tests material related to aeronautics and defence.

Ukraine shooting / Ukraine Military factory shooting

