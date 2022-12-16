Ukrainian shelling kills 11 in Russia-controlled eastern Ukraine - TASS

World+Biz

Reuters
16 December, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 16 December, 2022, 06:12 pm

Related News

Ukrainian shelling kills 11 in Russia-controlled eastern Ukraine - TASS

Reuters
16 December, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 16 December, 2022, 06:12 pm
Colonel general Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground Forces of Ukraine, visits his troops at an advanced post as Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine continues, in north of Kyiv, Ukraine March 29, 2022. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra/File Photo
Colonel general Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground Forces of Ukraine, visits his troops at an advanced post as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in north of Kyiv, Ukraine March 29, 2022. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra/File Photo

Ukrainian shelling of a Russian-controlled village in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine killed at least 11 people on Friday and 20 were missing, the Russian state news agency TASS reported, citing emergency services.

The shelling hit the village of Lantrativka, a settlement close to the border with Russia, Leonid Pasechnik, the Russian-installed administrator of the region, said in a post on his Telegram channel.

Reuters could not immediately verify the battlefield reports.

TASS reported emergency services as saying 11 people had been killed, around 20 were wounded and another 20 were unaccounted for after a building was hit by a Ukrainian missile strike early in the morning.

Pasechnik called the attack "barbaric" and said Ukraine was targeting residential neighbourhoods, schools and shopping districts in an attempt to "kill as many people as possible". There was no immediate comment from Kyiv.

Thousands of Ukrainian civilians have been killed in the war that Russia launched on Feb. 24 in what it calls a "special military operation" to disarm its neighbour. At least two died in the central city of Kryvyi Rih on Friday as Russia pounded energy facilities across Ukraine.

Russian-backed Luhansk officials at the Joint Centre of Control and Coordination - a ceasefire monitoring body set up to help manage the conflict between Russian-backed separatists and Ukrainian forces after 2014 - said Ukraine had fired three U.S.-made HIMARS rockets at Lantrativka at 4.10 a.m. (0210 GMT) on Friday.

The head of the "people's militia" in Luhansk also reported on his Telegram channel that one civilian had been killed by Ukrainian shelling in the town of Svatove on Friday morning.

Top News

Ukraine / Ukraine crisis / Ukraine -Russia conflict

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

A tapestry of triumph: North Bengal Museum

2h | Features
Illustration: TBS

A tale of two war babies

10h | Panorama
The Health and Family Welfare Ministry has proposed the draft amendment to the Drugs and magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements Act, 1954). Photo : LiveMint

Here are a few tips for taking care of your skin during the winter

1d | Wellbeing
Photo: Collected

Purpose myths in business

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

300 years old spice market Moulvibazar

300 years old spice market Moulvibazar

1d | TBS Stories
Apparel hopes to seize summer orders as energy situation eases

Apparel hopes to seize summer orders as energy situation eases

1d | TBS Insight
Can Argentina get out of the repetition of 1990 World Cup?

Can Argentina get out of the repetition of 1990 World Cup?

1d | TBS SPORTS
The Game Awards 2022

The Game Awards 2022

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

2
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

3
Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit
Sports

Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit

4
The global economy has witnessed the lowest global growth in 2019 since the 2009 recession. Photo: Bloomberg
Economy

Moody's places Bangladesh’s Ba3 ratings under review for downgrade

5
Currently, Bangladesh has more than 50% excess electricity generation capacity, resulting in high capacity payments. PHOTO: MUMIT M
Energy

Payra Power Plant's coal import bills, loan payment stuck over dollar crisis

6
Islamic banks repay Tk590cr on third day instead of borrowing
Banking

Islamic banks repay Tk590cr on third day instead of borrowing