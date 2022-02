People fleeing from Ukraine arrive in Hungary, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, at a border crossing in Beregsurany, Hungary, Feb 26, 2022. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Some 368,000 people have fled abroad from the fighting in Ukraine, the UN refugee agency said on Sunday, citing data provided by national authorities.

"The current total is now 368,000 and continues to rise," UNHCR said via Twitter.