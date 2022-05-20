Ukrainian PM says EU disburses 600m euros to Ukraine

File photo. Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmygal talks during an interview with Reuters in Brussels, Belgium, November 30, 2021. Photo: Reuters

The European Union has disbursed 600 million euros ($634.98 million) to Ukraine as part of a macro financial assistance program, Denis Shmyhal, the prime minister, said on Friday.

"Today, #EU disbursed a new tranche of €600 million under the emergency Macro-Financial Assistance Program to #Ukraine," Shmyhal wrote on his Twitter account.

Shmyhal also said he was grateful to the European Commission and its president Ursula von der Leyen. "We will win and rebuild Ukraine together," he said.

($1 = 0.9449 euros)