Ukrainian passport holders can seek UAE visas

UkraineL Russia pressed its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital Kyiv on Friday after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides. Photo :Hindustan Times

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) says Ukrainian passport holders continue to be eligible for visas on arrival to the Gulf state.

The UAE's Foreign Ministry statement on Thursday came in response to media coverage quoting Ukraine's Embassy in the UAE saying that the Gulf country is reimposing visa requirements on Ukrainians and suspending an agreement for visa-free travel between the two countries.

The energy-rich UAE, which relies on Russian and Ukrainian wheat exports, is home to some 15,000 Ukrainian residents among its roughly eight million foreign residents and a million Emirati citizens.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, around a quarter-million Ukrainian tourists visited the UAE.

The UAE, like other Gulf Arab states, does not recognize individuals fleeing war and has not permitted refugees from Syria, Iraq and other wars to seek asylum or seek resettlement.

The UAE, which is home to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, abstained in a UN Security Council vote late last week condemning Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. It is also chair of the Security Council.