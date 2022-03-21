Ukrainian mother shielded baby from blast as civilian toll mounts

World+Biz

Reuters
21 March, 2022, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2022, 12:23 pm

Related News

Ukrainian mother shielded baby from blast as civilian toll mounts

"I was wounded in the head, and blood started flowing. And it all flowed on the baby," said Olga, sitting on a bed at the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital where she was being treated

Reuters
21 March, 2022, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2022, 12:23 pm
Olga, a 27-year-old Ukrainian woman seriously wounded while sheltering her baby from shrapnel blasts amid Russia&#039;s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, holds her baby Victoria in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 20, 2022, in this still image taken from video. Okhmatdyt Children&#039;s Hospital/via Reuters TV/Handout via REUTERS
Olga, a 27-year-old Ukrainian woman seriously wounded while sheltering her baby from shrapnel blasts amid Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, holds her baby Victoria in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 20, 2022, in this still image taken from video. Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital/via Reuters TV/Handout via REUTERS

Olga, a 27-year-old Ukrainian woman seriously wounded while sheltering her baby from shrapnel blasts in Kyiv, recalled the shock as she saw blood covering her child after a missile strike that shattered glass across the room.

"I was wounded in the head, and blood started flowing. And it all flowed on the baby," said Olga, sitting on a bed at the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital where she was being treated.

"I couldn't understand, I thought it was her blood."

Photographs of Olga, her head bandaged and her upper body covered in cuts as she holds her baby, Victoria, have featured widely on social media, in an image encapsulating the heavy toll being paid by civilians in Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

As Victoria's father Dmytro took the girl, Olga said she began screaming that her daughter had been cut.

"Olga, it's your blood, it's not hers," she recalls Dmytro responding.

Ukrainian authorities say at least 60 civilians have been killed in Kyiv since Russia launched what it calls a "special military operation" on Feb. 24, several in missile strikes on residential buildings.

Olga, who did not share her family name, said she had woken up to feed the 6 week-old baby and had already covered her with a blanket to keep her warm when the missile strike occurred.

"And that's what kept the baby alive. I just got her covered in time. And then Dmytro jumped up and covered us, too."

Olga is being treated for multiple cuts to the head and body but the baby was unharmed apart from a scratch and some bruises.

"There's nothing left for us to do but to stay positive, just to believe that it was the worst, the most horrible thing that could have happened in our lives," Dmytro, who was woken by the sound of shattering glass, added.

Europe

Ukraine crisis / Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Independence month offers you cannot miss

54m | Brands
Photo: Collected

Samsung’s The Freestyle – a portable projector with the features of a smart TV

2h | Brands
Wildfire burns the bushes, shrubs and copies of the Shal Gajari and young wild animals get killed. Rangtia forest has also lost density due to illegal logging. Photo: Mumit M

Int’l Day of Forests: Of promises and marginalised communities

2h | Panorama
Brac at 50

Brac at 50: As the country graduates, Brac sees towns, cities as its next frontier

4h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Linkin Park's late vocalist Chester Bennington’s birthday today

Linkin Park's late vocalist Chester Bennington’s birthday today

15h | Videos
Zelenskiy figurines raise over $145,000 for Ukraine

Zelenskiy figurines raise over $145,000 for Ukraine

17h | Videos
Reasons behind some universities are being famous

Reasons behind some universities are being famous

17h | Videos
Tale of one season wonders

Tale of one season wonders

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Sunny Leone. Photo: Collected
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

4
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

5
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

6
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh