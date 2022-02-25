Ukrainian minister says Russia has lost about 2,800 servicemen in attacks

Reuters
25 February, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2022, 08:59 pm

Smoke is seen coming out of a military installation near the airport, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Mariupol, February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Smoke is seen coming out of a military installation near the airport, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Mariupol, February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Russian forces have lost about 2,800 servicemen and 80 tanks during their assault on Ukraine, Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar said on Friday.

She added on her Facebook page that the Russian troops also lost about 516 armoured combat vehicles, 10 aircraft and seven helicopters as of 1500 local time (13 GMT).

Earlier today, Ukraine's Defence Ministry said on Friday that more than 1,000 Russian servicemen had been killed so far in the Ukrainian conflict.

"Russia has not suffered so many casualties during the fighting in any of its armed conflicts since its inception," the ministry said.

