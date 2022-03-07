Ukrainian forces retake control of northeastern town, Ukrainian official say
Ukrainian forces have retaken control of the town of Chuhuiv in northeastern Ukraine, presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych told a briefing on Monday.
Further details were not immediately available on the situation in the town in the Kharkiv region, where fighting has been heavy since Russia invaded Ukraine.