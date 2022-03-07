Ukrainian forces retake control of northeastern town, Ukrainian official say

World+Biz

Reuters
07 March, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 07 March, 2022, 06:15 pm

Related News

Ukrainian forces retake control of northeastern town, Ukrainian official say

Further details were not immediately available on the situation in the town in the Kharkiv region, where fighting has been heavy since Russia invaded Ukraine

Reuters
07 March, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 07 March, 2022, 06:15 pm
A member of the Territorial Defence Forces stands guard at a checkpoint, as Russia&#039;s invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 3, 2022. REUTERS/Mykola Tymchenko
A member of the Territorial Defence Forces stands guard at a checkpoint, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 3, 2022. REUTERS/Mykola Tymchenko

Ukrainian forces have retaken control of the town of Chuhuiv in northeastern Ukraine, presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych told a briefing on Monday.

Further details were not immediately available on the situation in the town in the Kharkiv region, where fighting has been heavy since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Ukraine crisis / Ukraine talk / Ukraine -Russia conflict / Ukraine Attack / Ukraine -Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The chief executive of Ben &amp; Jerry’s parent company, Unilever Plc said on ‘subjects where Unilever brands don’t have expertise or credibility it is best to stay out of the debate.’ Photo: Bloomberg

What did your favourite brand do in the war, daddy?

4h | Panorama
Currently, there are 10 countries in ASEAN and their income levels are rising. Bangladesh can play an important role in the political and economic union. Photo: Reuters

‘Bangladesh’s biggest focus should be getting into ASEAN’ 

7h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Bringing back the spirit of gift-giving with Dontonaw

5h | Brands
Goodybro: A ‘solid’ choice for everyday wear

Goodybro: A ‘solid’ choice for everyday wear

7h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

5 Superfood for strong immune system

5 Superfood for strong immune system

2h | Videos
Shakib will not be going to BD tour of SA

Shakib will not be going to BD tour of SA

2h | Videos
Ukraine prepares for possible Russian attack to Kyiv

Ukraine prepares for possible Russian attack to Kyiv

2h | Videos
Mosharraf karim Exclusive Interview | Life Story of Mosharraf Karim

Mosharraf karim Exclusive Interview | Life Story of Mosharraf Karim

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

4
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

5
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last

6
Nasir Uddin. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Goodbye Nasir bhai, you never got to tell me about the Japanese market