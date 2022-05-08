Ukrainian fighters at besieged Azovstal plant vow to fight till the end

World+Biz

Reuters
08 May, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2022, 07:24 pm

Ukrainian fighters at besieged Azovstal plant vow to fight till the end

Reuters
08 May, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2022, 07:24 pm
Smoke rises above a plant of Azovstal Iron and Steel Works during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine May 5, 2022. Picture taken May 5, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko/File Photo
Smoke rises above a plant of Azovstal Iron and Steel Works during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine May 5, 2022. Picture taken May 5, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko/File Photo

Ukrainian fighters at the besieged Azovstal steel plant in the southeastern port of Mariupol, who are the last holdout against Russian forces in the city, vowed on Sunday to continue their stand as long as they are alive.

"We will continue to fight as long as we are alive to repel the Russian occupiers," Captain Sviatoslav Palamar, a deputy commander of Ukraine's Azov Regiment, told an online conference.

"We don't have much time, we are coming under intense shelling," he said, pleading with the international community to help to evacuate wounded soldiers from the plant in Mariupol.

Azovstal plant / Ukraine war

