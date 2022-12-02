Ukrainian embassies receive 'bloody packages' containing animal eyes - Kyiv

World+Biz

Reuters
02 December, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2022, 05:32 pm

Related News

Ukrainian embassies receive 'bloody packages' containing animal eyes - Kyiv

Reuters
02 December, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2022, 05:32 pm
A package sent to Ukrainian Embassy is pictured in Madrid, Spain released November 30, 2022. Ukraine Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS
A package sent to Ukrainian Embassy is pictured in Madrid, Spain released November 30, 2022. Ukraine Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

Several Ukrainian embassies abroad have received "bloody packages" containing animal eyes, Ukraine's foreign ministry said on Friday, after a series of letter bombs were sent to sites in Spain including Ukraine's embassy in Madrid.

The packages, soaked in a liquid with a distinctive colour and smell, were sent to Kyiv's embassies in Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia and Italy, to general consulates in Naples and Krakow, and the consulate in Brno, spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko wrote on Facebook.

Ukraine / Ukraine crisis / Ukraine -Russia conflict / letter bombs

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Workers walk towards the construction site of the Lusail stadium - one of the seven stadiums built for this year’s FIFA World Cup - in Doha, Qatar in December 2019. Photo: Bloomberg

Migrant workers face worse choices than building World Cup stadiums

5h | Panorama
Photo: Collcted

Deeper and darker than you think: Illicit wildlife trade in Bangladesh

7h | Earth
Illustration: TBS

Why is it so difficult to correct NIDs, passports and certificates in Bangladesh?

9h | Panorama
Laboni Khatun and Dr Munjur-E-Moula Sketch: TBS

We should embrace the circular economy before it's too late

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Amazing power of hummingbird

Amazing power of hummingbird

54m | Videos
Munshiganj public suffer for new hospital building not opening

Munshiganj public suffer for new hospital building not opening

2h | Videos
Fish scales being processed commercially in Cumilla

Fish scales being processed commercially in Cumilla

2h | Videos
This is why there is a risk of cancer if gallstones are not removed

This is why there is a risk of cancer if gallstones are not removed

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

3
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

4
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

5
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill