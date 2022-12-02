Ukrainian embassies receive 'bloody packages' containing animal eyes - Kyiv

A package sent to Ukrainian Embassy is pictured in Madrid, Spain released November 30, 2022. Ukraine Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

Several Ukrainian embassies abroad have received "bloody packages" containing animal eyes, Ukraine's foreign ministry said on Friday, after a series of letter bombs were sent to sites in Spain including Ukraine's embassy in Madrid.

The packages, soaked in a liquid with a distinctive colour and smell, were sent to Kyiv's embassies in Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia and Italy, to general consulates in Naples and Krakow, and the consulate in Brno, spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko wrote on Facebook.