Ukrainian drone shot down above Belgorod Region in another unsuccessful attack by Kiev

World+Biz

AFP/BSS
13 August, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 13 August, 2023, 11:58 am

Related News

Ukrainian drone shot down above Belgorod Region in another unsuccessful attack by Kiev

An unmanned aerial vehicle trying to attack the Russian territory was intercepted above the Belgorod Region at 5:30pm Moscow time.

AFP/BSS
13 August, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 13 August, 2023, 11:58 am
An undated handout image of a Orlan 10 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) published by the Russian Defence Ministry. Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS
An undated handout image of a Orlan 10 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) published by the Russian Defence Ministry. Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

Kiev troops made another unsuccessful attempt to attack Russia with a drone, but Russian missile defenses shot it down above the southwestern Russian Belgorod Region, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Sunday.

"The Kiev regime's unsuccessful attempt to attack facilities on the Russian territory with a plane-type unmanned aerial vehicle was thwarted at around 4am today," the ministry said. "Russian missile defenses detected the drone and destroyed it above the territory of the Belgorod Region."

No damage or casualties were reported.

Russia says it thwarts Ukrainian attacks on Crimean Bridge

The Russian defense ministry made a similar announcement on Saturday. An unmanned aerial vehicle trying to attack the Russian territory was intercepted above the Belgorod Region at 5:30pm Moscow time.

Top News

Russia / Ukraine / drone attack

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Fashion movement by Bangladeshi designer sweeps Africa

9h | Mode
One of the worst natural disasters in Hawaii&#039;s history has wiped out the historic town of Lahaina. Photo: DW

What caused Hawaii's devastating wildfires?

12h | Panorama
Arisha on 18 November 2020; Photo: Md Ashraf, her father.

Five-year-old fights for her life against rare disease. But her parents are fast running out of money

2h | Features
The world will lose $4.7 trillion of revenue in the next decade to tax havens. How did we get here?

The world will lose $4.7 trillion of revenue in the next decade to tax havens. How did we get here?

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Haque and Son’s Camera Servicing Center: More than 50 years’ old

Haque and Son’s Camera Servicing Center: More than 50 years’ old

2h | TBS Stories
Last year, a phone was stolen every six minutes in London

Last year, a phone was stolen every six minutes in London

9h | TBS World
How to start content creation?

How to start content creation?

12h | TBS Graduates
TSC Club’s contributions to Dhaka University's cultural environment

TSC Club’s contributions to Dhaka University's cultural environment

12h | TBS Graduates

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

4
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

No half fare for students in Metro Rail, freedom fighters can travel for free