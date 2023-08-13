Ukrainian drone shot down above Belgorod Region in another unsuccessful attack by Kiev

An undated handout image of a Orlan 10 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) published by the Russian Defence Ministry. Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

Kiev troops made another unsuccessful attempt to attack Russia with a drone, but Russian missile defenses shot it down above the southwestern Russian Belgorod Region, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Sunday.

"The Kiev regime's unsuccessful attempt to attack facilities on the Russian territory with a plane-type unmanned aerial vehicle was thwarted at around 4am today," the ministry said. "Russian missile defenses detected the drone and destroyed it above the territory of the Belgorod Region."

No damage or casualties were reported.

The Russian defense ministry made a similar announcement on Saturday. An unmanned aerial vehicle trying to attack the Russian territory was intercepted above the Belgorod Region at 5:30pm Moscow time.