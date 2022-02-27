Ukraine agrees to hold talks with Russia at Belarus border: Interfax
"We agreed that the Ukrainian delegation would meet with the Russian delegation without preconditions on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, near the Pripyat River," he said in a statement
