Ukraine agrees to hold talks with Russia at Belarus border: Interfax

"We agreed that the Ukrainian delegation would meet with the Russian delegation without preconditions on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, near the Pripyat River," he said in a statement

Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian delegation and aide to President Vladimir Putin, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. (Getty, AP)
Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian delegation and aide to President Vladimir Putin, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. (Getty, AP)

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will be held on the Belarusian-Ukrainian border near the Pripyat River.

The politicians have agreed that the Ukrainian delegation will meet with the Russian delegation without preconditions at the Ukrainian-Belarusian border in the area of the Pripyat River, the Telegram channel of the Ukrainian President's Office said, reports Interfax.

