Ukraine's Zelenskiy warns Russia could use chemical weapons

World+Biz

Reuters
12 April, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 12 April, 2022, 10:42 am

Related News

Ukraine's Zelenskiy warns Russia could use chemical weapons

Reuters
12 April, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 12 April, 2022, 10:42 am
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses South Korean parliament via video link, as Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine April 11, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses South Korean parliament via video link, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine April 11, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that Russia could use chemical weapons in Ukraine and called on the West to impose strong sanctions on Moscow that would deter even talk of the use of such weapons.

There were unconfirmed reports on Monday suggesting that chemical weapons were used in the besieged southern Ukrainian port of Mariupol.

"We treat this with the utmost seriousness," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address on Monday. He did not say chemical weapons had already been used.

"I would like to remind world leaders that the possible use of chemical weapons by the Russian military has already been discussed. And already at that time, it meant that it was necessary to react to the Russian aggression much harsher and faster."

Petro Andryushchenko, an aide to the mayor of Mariupol, wrote on his Telegram channel reports about a chemical attack had not been confirmed and that he expected to provide details and clarifications later.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said the United States was aware of the reports.

"We cannot confirm at this time and will continue to monitor the situation closely," Kirby said. "These reports, if true, are deeply concerning and reflective of concerns that we have had about Russia's potential to use a variety of riot control agents, including tear gas mixed with chemical agents, in Ukraine."

The Russian invasion, which has killed thousands and displaced millions, has shifted from the gates of Kyiv to the east of Ukraine, with a huge offensive expected there. The European Union said on Monday that more sanctions on Russia are an option.

"It is time to make this package in such a way that we would not hear even words about weapons of mass destruction from the Russian side," Zelenskiy said. "An oil embargo against Russia is a must. Any new package of sanctions against Russia that does not affect oil will be received in Moscow with a smile."

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskiy / Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy / Ukraine crisis / Ukrain-Russia tensions / Russia-Ukraine conflict

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

By the end of this year, Osudpotro wants to provide the fastest delivery all over Bangladesh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Osudpotro: An online pharmacy looking to be more than a drugstore

1h | Panorama
Bitcoin has its advocates, though has too short a history and too high a volatility to be considered a safe inflation hedge. Photo: Bloomberg

Know a good inflation hedge? Tell me, please

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why there aren’t enough female science professionals in Bangladesh

21h | Pursuit
American Economist Tyler Cowen. TBS Sketch.

Too much email? Let your bot answer it

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Garment workers getting daily commodities at low prices

Garment workers getting daily commodities at low prices

2h | Videos
Shop keepers anticipate massive profits as festivity returns to Eid shopping

Shop keepers anticipate massive profits as festivity returns to Eid shopping

14h | Videos
Why Sri Lankan doctors fearing more deaths than Covid

Why Sri Lankan doctors fearing more deaths than Covid

14h | Videos
Preparation on for Pohela Baishakh celebration

Preparation on for Pohela Baishakh celebration

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

3
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

4
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

5
Madhu Sudan Malo. Sketch: TBS
Features

A Bangladeshi doctor and his theory to prevent diabetes

6
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds