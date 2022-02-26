Ukraine's Zelenskiy spoke to Biden about strengthening sanctions, defense assistance

TBS Report
26 February, 2022, 01:10 am
Last modified: 26 February, 2022, 01:44 am

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy/Reuters
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy/Reuters

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed strengthening sanctions, defense assistance and an anti-war coalition with US President Joe Biden, he wrote on Twitter on Friday.

"Grateful to the US for the strong support to Ukraine!," Zelenskiy wrote.

Earlier in the day, Zelenskiyy said that his country was "left alone" to fight Russia. 

"I have asked 27 European leaders whether Ukraine will be in NATO. Everyone is afraid, no one answers. But we are not afraid, we are not afraid of anything. We are not afraid to defend our country, we are not afraid of Russia. We are not afraid to talk to Russia. We have been left alone in defending our nation. Who is ready to fight with us? I don't see anybody," Zelenskyy said in a video message.

Russia launched its invasion by land, air, and sea on Thursday following a declaration of war by President Vladimir Putin. An estimated 100,000 people fled as explosions and gunfire rocked major cities. Dozens have been reported killed.

