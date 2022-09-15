Ukraine's Zelenskiy involved in car accident, not seriously hurt

World+Biz

Reuters
15 September, 2022, 08:35 am
Last modified: 15 September, 2022, 08:51 am

Related News

Ukraine's Zelenskiy involved in car accident, not seriously hurt

Reuters
15 September, 2022, 08:35 am
Last modified: 15 September, 2022, 08:51 am
Ukraine&#039;s Zelenskiy involved in car accident, not seriously hurt

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's car was involved in a traffic accident in Kyiv, but he is not seriously hurt, his spokesman Serhii Nykyforov said in a Facebook post early on Thursday.

Nykyforov - who did not say when the accident occurred - said Zelenskiy's car had collided with a private vehicle.

"The president was examined by a doctor, no serious injuries were found," he said, adding the accident would be investigated.

Medics accompanying Zelenskiy gave the driver of the private car emergency aid and put him in an ambulance, he said.

Minutes after Nykyforov made his statement, Zelenskiy's office released the video of the night time address that the president gives every day.

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskiy / Zelenskiy / Volodymyr Zelenskiy / Ukraine crisis / Russia-Ukraine conflict

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Advocates suggest that the four-day work week can increase worker satisfaction and productivity. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The four-day work week: Who is trialling it and does it work?

1h | Pursuit
Sketch: TBS

He thought he would grow up to be a rickshaw-puller. Instead he is a US exchange student

3h | Pursuit
A man walks with children amid flood water along a road, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Nowshera, Pakistan August 30, 2022. Photo: Reuters

Pakistan and the fight for climate justice

19m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Different greenback rates for different people: A new set of challenges

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Scientists find two more planets like Earth

Scientists find two more planets like Earth

9m | Videos
Is PS5 the future of console gaming?

Is PS5 the future of console gaming?

9m | Videos
Nilachal's blind singer amazes tourists

Nilachal's blind singer amazes tourists

13h | Videos
Ignored plan that could have brought relief to the city!

Ignored plan that could have brought relief to the city!

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

3
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

4
Illustration: TBS
Education

Skill gaps between academia and industry widening

5
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

6
Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation
Stocks

Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation