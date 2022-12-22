Ukraine's Zelenskiy appeals for bipartisan support in speech to US Congress

World+Biz

Reuters
22 December, 2022, 08:45 am
Last modified: 22 December, 2022, 09:16 am

Related News

Ukraine's Zelenskiy appeals for bipartisan support in speech to US Congress

Reuters
22 December, 2022, 08:45 am
Last modified: 22 December, 2022, 09:16 am
Ukraine&#039;s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., December 21, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., December 21, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told the US Congress on Wednesday that the tens of billions of dollars of aid it had approved to help it fight a Russian invasion was not charity, but an investment in global security.

In his first visit out of his country since the war began in February, Zelenskiy told lawmakers in the soaring House of Representatives chamber that he hoped they would continue to support Ukraine on a bipartisan basis - a major point as Republicans are due to take the majority in the House on January 3.

"Your money is not charity," Zelenskiy said, clad in the khaki fatigues that have been his public uniform throughout the 300 days of conflict. "It is an investment in the global security and democracy."

Following a meeting at the White House with Democratic President Joe Biden, Zelenskiy's speech needed to resonate with House Republicans, who have voiced increasing skepticism about continuing to send so much aid to Ukraine.

Zelenskiy's arrival was greeted with multiple raucous ovations in the nearly full chamber. Three members held up a large Ukrainian flag as he walked in.

"It is a great honor for me to be at the US Congress and speak to you and all Americans. Against all doom and gloom scenarios, Ukraine did not fall. Ukraine is alive and kicking," said Zelenskiy.

"We defeated Russia in the battle for the minds of the world," he said.

Zelenskiy tells US Congress aid is not charity

Zelenskiy joined a long list of world leaders to address joint meetings of the Senate and House, a tradition that began in 1874 with a visit by Hawaiian King Kalakaua and included almost legendary wartime visits by British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, as well as kings, queens and one pope.

House members and senators from both parties leaped repeatedly to their feet to cheer parts of Zelenskiy's speech in English such as, "Ukraine holds its lines and will never surrender," as he likened his country's battle against Moscow's forces to great battles of World War Two and even the American Revolution.

There are no signs of peace talks to end the war and both Russia and Ukraine have signaled a willingness to keep fighting, although Zelenskiy said he discussed a 10-point Ukrainian peace formula with Biden.

"I'm glad that President Biden supported our peace initiative today. Each of you today ladies and gentlemen can assist in the implementation to ensure that American leadership remains solid, bicameral, and bipartisan," Zelenskiy said to the lawmakers.

PURSE STRINGS

Planning for Zelenskiy's speech began in October, according to an aide to Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, when she met with Ruslan Stefanchuk, chairman of Ukraine's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada. Pelosi was attending the First Parliamentary Summit of the International Crimea Platform in Zagreb, Croatia, at the time.

Exactly 300 days after Russian troops invaded and amid intensified rocket attacks that have left Ukrainian cities in ruins, Zelenskiy arrived knowing that the Senate and House control America's purse strings.

His timing was perfect, as Congress is on the verge of approving an additional $44.9 billion in new emergency military and economic assistance, on top of some $50 billion already sent to Ukraine this year.

US to give $1.85 billion in new military aide, including Patriots, to Ukraine

Daniel Fried, former US ambassador to Poland and a fellow at the Atlantic Council, said Zelenskiy's trip demonstrated that he and Biden share a belief that the United States, despite its faults, is leader of the free world.

Zelenskiy, Fried said, "didn't go to Berlin, Brussels, London or Paris" for his first trip abroad since the start of the war.

The 44-year-old Zelenskiy, a former comedian and actor, also visited Washington on a day that the Senate overwhelmingly confirmed a new ambassador to Russia.

The optics of Zelenskiy's welcome as a defender of democracy carried a message far deeper than military aid. It was meant to signal to Russian President Vladimir Putin that the United States and its NATO allies remain steadfastly behind Ukraine, despite recent signs of impatience among some Republican lawmakers over the rising cost.

For Zelenskiy, whose wartime olive fatigues have become globally recognized, the House overlooked a rule that normally requires men to wear a jacket and tie inside the chamber.

Top News

Ukraine crisis / US-Ukraine Relations / Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskiy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Independent Consultants: A liberating career or riddled with job insecurity?

Independent Consultants: A liberating career or riddled with job insecurity?

25m | Pursuit
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A day in the life of Rostem Ali, a traffic control policeman

2h | Panorama
The Foreign Minister of Argentina Santiago Cafiero with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Abdul Momen. Photo: Collected

Vamos la Amistad Argentina-Bangladesh: From sports diplomacy to state-level relationship

1d | Panorama
HONDA BRV: Great looking, practical and luxurious

HONDA BRV: Great looking, practical and luxurious

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Mustard is the new dream of farmers in Rajshahi

Mustard is the new dream of farmers in Rajshahi

14h | TBS Stories
19th Asian Biennial Art show begins

19th Asian Biennial Art show begins

15h | TBS Stories
Nawazuddin Siddiqui in red sari bindi

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in red sari bindi

16h | TBS Entertainment
UCB is a premier transnational institute providing world class affordable international education

UCB is a premier transnational institute providing world class affordable international education

18h | Corporate Talks

Most Read

1
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

3
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

4
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain

5
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Mandatory savings scheme with special benefits for remitters on cards

6
Photo: TBS
FIFA World Cup 2022

Qatar World Cup's best XI