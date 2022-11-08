Ukraine's president says Black Sea grain export deal must be extended

Reuters
08 November, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2022, 09:56 pm

Ukraine&#039;s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during a joint news conference with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala (not seen), as Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine October 31, 2022. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi/File Photo
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during a joint news conference with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala (not seen), as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine October 31, 2022. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi/File Photo

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations on Tuesday that the U.N.-brokered Black Sea grain export deal that unblocked three major Ukrainian ports must be extended.

"It is necessary for the grain agreement to continue in the future. Ukraine is ready to remain the guarantor of world food security," he wrote on the Telegram messaging app following talks in Kyiv with the ambassador, Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

