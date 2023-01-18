Ukraine's interior minister among 18 killed in helicopter crash

World+Biz

TBS Report
18 January, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2023, 03:00 pm

Related News

Ukraine's interior minister among 18 killed in helicopter crash

TBS Report
18 January, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2023, 03:00 pm
Dead bodies lie on the ground at the site where a helicopter falls on civil infrastructure buildings, amid Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine, in the town of Brovary, outside Kyiv, Ukraine, January 18, 2023. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Dead bodies lie on the ground at the site where a helicopter falls on civil infrastructure buildings, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Brovary, outside Kyiv, Ukraine, January 18, 2023. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Eighteen people including Ukraine's interior minister, other senior ministry officials and three children were killed on Wednesday morning when a helicopter crashed near a nursery outside Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said.

The helicopter came down close to the nursery and a residential building in Brovary to the northeast of the capital, local officials said. The regional governor said 29 people were also hurt, including 15 children.

The national police chief said that Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, who was appointed under President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in 2021, was killed. His first deputy, Yevheniy Yenin, and the ministry's state secretary also died, he said.

"As a result of the crash in Brovary, the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine was killed. They were in the helicopter of the State Emergency Service," police chief Ihor Klymenko said.

Videos shared on social media showed a burning building and people could be heard screaming.

"There were children and ... staff in the nursery at the time of this tragedy," Kyiv region governor Oleksiy Kuleba wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

It was not immediately clear what caused the helicopter to crash. There was no immediate comment from Russia, whose troops invaded Ukraine last February, and Ukrainian officials made no reference to any Russian attack in the area at the time.

"Unfortunately this happened with a state emergency service helicopter which was fulfilling its task," Air force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat told Apostrof TV.

Top News

Ukraine crisis / Ukraine / helicopter crash

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The brave new world of recreation in the workplace

7h | Pursuit
Is capitalism racist?

Is capitalism racist?

7h | Panorama
TBS Sketch

Always racing to meetings? It is slowing you down

7h | Pursuit
Zero Idea: Carving out a space for science on social media

Zero Idea: Carving out a space for science on social media

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Who will buy a couch worth millions of taka?

Who will buy a couch worth millions of taka?

29m | TBS Stories
Unemployment hits all-time high at 6.91% in Nov

Unemployment hits all-time high at 6.91% in Nov

2h | TBS Insight
13 steps to get out rid of your comfort zone

13 steps to get out rid of your comfort zone

7h | TBS Career
U-19 women cricketers set record on world stage

U-19 women cricketers set record on world stage

20h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals

4
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades

5
Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC
Bangladesh

Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC

6
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC